Buy Medicine Online Vs. Local Pharmacy: Which Is Better?

Why more buyers are comparing both options

Convenience, availability, and pricing now influence medicine purchasing decisions together. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National Health Accounts 2021-22, out-of-pocket expenditure on health stands at 39.4% of total health spending. Medicines constitute nearly half of this expenditure, making affordability a primary concern.

Medicine buying patterns have shifted beyond simply visiting the nearest pharmacy. The online pharmacy market reached USD 3.71 billion in 2025, growing at 15.98% annually. Yet traditional pharmacies maintain 75% of the market share, serving as trusted access points for immediate needs. Both channels now compete for the same healthcare-conscious buyer.