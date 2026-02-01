Union Budget 2026: Govt Waives Customs Duty on Cancer and Rare Disease Drugs, Proposes NIMHANS 2 in North India

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Government on Sunday proposed to waive customs duty on 17 drugs for cancer, seven for rare diseases, as well as to build a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in North India to boost mental healthcare in the country.

Presenting the ninth Union Budget 2026 in the Parliament, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief for cancer and rare disease patients.

“Basic customs duty on 17 drugs and medicines will be exempt to help reduce treatment costs,” the Finance Minister said.