Trump Reveals Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Washington, Mar 16: U.S. President Donald Trump Monday announced that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer but will continue working from the White House while undergoing treatment.​

Trump disclosed the diagnosis in a social media message, praising Wiles as a close adviser and expressing confidence in her recovery.​

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know, but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” Trump said.​

The President said Wiles had already begun preparing for treatment and had the support of a strong medical team.​

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full-time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy! Trump said.​

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Trump also described Wiles as one of his most trusted advisers inside the administration.​

“Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her,” he said.​

Calling her a key figure in the administration, Trump added that she remains central to his team.​

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People,” he said.

Trump also said he and First Lady Melania Trump were standing by Wiles as she began treatment.​

“Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!” the President said.​

White House officials quickly rallied behind Wiles following the announcement.​

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Wiles’ leadership and personal character in a social media message.​

“Susie Wiles epitomises what it means to be a strong leader. She is also one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Leavitt wrote.​

She added that Wiles had played a critical role in Trump’s political comeback and now in the administration.​

“Susie led President Trump’s historic 2024 comeback campaign and is now spearheading the most successful administration in history,” Leavitt said.​

Leavitt also said the White House staff was united in supporting the chief of staff during her treatment.​

“I know I speak for the President and the entire White House when I say that we are all praying for Susie and rallying behind her as she prepares to fight this battle against breast cancer,” she wrote.​

Wiles appeared with Trump at a Kennedy Centre board meeting in the White House East Room shortly after the President announced it.​

Wiles is widely regarded as one of Trump’s most influential advisers and a key architect of his 2024 election victory. Known for keeping a relatively low public profile, she has played a central role in shaping the political strategy of Trump’s second administration.​

During Trump’s first presidency, the White House saw frequent turnover in the chief of staff position. Wiles’ tenure has been viewed by many observers as providing a more stable leadership structure within the administration.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content

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