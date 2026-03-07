Justice Department Releases Missing Epstein Files Containing Sexual Assault Allegations Against Donald Trump in the 1980s

On 6 March 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released additional Epstein files after reports emerged that several documents were missing from the DOJ’s database. Democrats stated that the unreleased documents raised concerns about a potential cover-up in progress.

The unreleased files included interviews with a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault. In one of the interviews, the woman made unsubstantiated claims that she knew Trump and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the 1980s. She claimed that she was introduced to Trump through Epstein when she was a teenager. According to the files, the FBI did not contact the unidentified woman again after the interviews.

There were four interviews with the woman, out of which only one was included in the files that have now been released. The DOJ stated that the withheld files were “incorrectly coded as duplicative.”

The latest release of the files comes after the depositions of former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Earlier, US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had publicly stated that all Epstein-linked files had been made public. US Representative Shri Thanedar has introduced articles of impeachment against Bondi over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

See Also: Pam Bondi Declares ‘All Epstein Files Have Been Released,’ Citing Names of 300 Rich and Powerful Figures Including the Obamas, the Clintons and Trump

According to a report by Politico, the woman claimed that Trump assaulted her after she refused to perform oral sex. The allegations made by the woman have not yet been verified. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Guardian that the allegations are “completely baseless.” Leavitt stated that the accusations are baseless, pointing out that the DOJ under Joe Biden’s administration was aware of them.

She added that they knew about the allegations for four years and “did nothing with them because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files,” said Leavitt.

After the debacle over the missing withheld files, Democrats have accused the White House of covering up information to protect the POTUS. Sara Guerrero, spokesperson for the Oversight Democrats, said, “But let's be clear: this White House cover-up is ongoing. Millions of pages still remain concealed from the public and our committee.”

After the release of the Epstein files in January, the Justice Department stated that “some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

The BBC reported that the interview with the unidentified woman was conducted in 2019 as part of the investigation into Epstein’s close associate and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted of child sex trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

