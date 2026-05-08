Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship Leaves 3 Dead, 8 Cases as WHO Probes Human Transmission

A rare outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus aboard the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius has been linked to at least eight confirmed or suspected infections and three deaths, triggering contact tracing across multiple countries.

The Andes strain remains the only hantavirus with documented human-to-human transmission under close-contact conditions. The World Health Organization said the risk to the general public remains low, while health agencies in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America continue monitoring exposed travelers and their contacts.

Investigators in multiple countries are examining whether the outbreak began through environmental exposure in South America before passengers boarded the vessel, followed by possible secondary transmission among close contacts during the voyage.

Timeline: How the MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak Unfolded

April 1, 2026: MV Hondius Departs Argentina

The Dutch expedition vessel MV Hondius, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, departed from Ushuaia on April 1, 2026, for its Atlantic Odyssey expedition.

According to Oceanwide Expeditions, the vessel was carrying 88 passengers and 61 crew members, around 149 people in total, representing 23 nationalities. The itinerary included Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, Ascension Island, Cape Verde, and the Canary Islands.

WHO investigators later said the likely index cases, a Dutch couple, may have been infected before boarding in Argentina.

April 11: First Passenger Dies Onboard

A 69-year-old Dutch passenger developed fever, headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea before becoming critically ill and dying onboard on April 11.

At that stage, the exact cause of illness remained unknown, and the ship continued its scheduled voyage while the patient’s body remained onboard.

April 24: Body Removed at Saint Helena; Second Patient Falls Ill

When the ship reached Saint Helena on April 24, the first victim’s body was removed for repatriation to the Netherlands.

Soon after disembarking with her husband’s body, his 69-year-old wife developed symptoms and later collapsed at O.R. Tambo International Airport before a scheduled flight home.

She was hospitalized in Johannesburg and later died. Laboratory testing subsequently confirmed infection with the Andes strain of hantavirus.

April 27: British Passenger Airlifted to South Africa

During the voyage between Saint Helena and Ascension Island, a British passenger developed severe respiratory symptoms.

South African health authorities later confirmed the passenger tested positive for hantavirus and was admitted to intensive care in Johannesburg. WHO later said the patient’s condition was improving.

May 2: Third Death Reported

A German passenger died onboard on May 2.

Oceanwide Expeditions said the exact cause of death remained under investigation at the time, though health authorities later linked the death to the broader outbreak investigation.