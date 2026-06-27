‘We Intend to Win’: California Billionaire Tax Officially Certified for November Ballot

Last week, organizers offered to withdraw their proposal if Newsom agreed to push a 2% tax on billionaire wealth in California’s Legislature. Newsom, who is widely seen as a 2028 presidential hopeful, rejected the compromise and privately told a major Democratic donor that he was confident the billionaire tax would not appear on California’s ballot in November.

Organizers emphasized Thursday that despite Newsom’s opposition and fearmongering from billionaires and other opponents, the proposed tax is popular among California voters, who are facing an affordability crisis as the wealthiest see their fortunes soar. From 2023 to 2025, the wealth of California billionaires surged by 144%, according to a recent paper co-authored by leading economists.

“Voters consistently support the billionaire tax by large, double-digit margins, and the growing campaign has brought on thousands of volunteers,” organizers said in a statement. “Supporters of the measure submitted over 1.6 million signatures, more than double the number needed to secure a spot on the general election ballot.”

To succeed, proponents of the billionaire tax must secure enough votes to pass their initiative while also defeating separate ballot measures that would effectively cancel out the wealth levy. One of the competing initiatives was pushed by a group bankrolled by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who has spent tens of millions of dollars trying to defeat the billionaire tax and who left California in late 2025 to avoid the potential levy.