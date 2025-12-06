Trump Receives His Dream Peace Award — But Not His Beloved Nobel; Netizens Call Out His FIFA Peace Prize Win at 2026 World Cup Draw

US President Donald Trump’s long pursuit of a peace prize has taken a new turn. On December 5, 2025, the President of the United States was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final draw, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

He received his long-awaited peace prize with the support of his close sporting ally, FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino presented the award in Washington, D.C., stating that Trump was the chosen recipient in recognition of his “exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

He said that FIFA’s first-ever Peace Prize should go to the U.S. President, praising Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. Infantino reiterated that the award rightly belongs to Trump, saying, “This is your prize, this is your peace prize.”