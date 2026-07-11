WHO Global Cancer Report 2026: 92% of People Will Be Affected by Cancer in Some Way During Their Lifetime

The WHO-IARC Global Status Report on Cancer 2026 estimates 20.6 million new cancer cases and nearly 10 million deaths annually, warning that yearly cases could increase to 35 million by 2050 without urgent action.
The report highlights wide disparities in cancer care, with survival rates, access to medicines, screening and treatment remaining significantly lower in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income nations.
The report recommends a people-centred approach to cancer control through stronger public healthcare systems, improved social protection, equitable access to medicines and greater international collaboration
ON JULY 8, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), released the Global Status Report on Cancer 2026. The report suggests that cancer is no longer just a disease affecting those diagnosed—it has become a global crisis touching almost every household. While approximately one in five people will develop cancer during their lifetime, WHO estimates that nearly 92% of the global population will be affected by cancer in some way, either through their own diagnosis or by caring for a family member or loved one with the disease.
The report estimates that cancer causes 20.6 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths every year, making it the second leading cause of death globally after cardiovascular diseases. It also warns that, without urgent action, annual cancer cases could rise to nearly 35 million by 2050.
The report provides a comprehensive assessment of global cancer trends, the burden of the disease, progress in cancer prevention and treatment, and the persistent inequalities in cancer care. It also includes WHO's first-ever global survey of people affected by cancer, shedding light on the physical, emotional, social and financial impact of the disease on patients and caregivers.
The inequalities in cancer care across countries remain significant. While medical advancements have considerably improved survival rates in high-income nations, millions of people in low- and middle-income countries continue to lack access to early diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care. One clear example is breast cancer, where around 87% of women diagnosed with breast cancer survive at least five years in high-income countries, compared with only 42% in low-income countries.
Access to life-saving medicines also remains highly unequal across the world. The availability of the 20 priority cancer medicines ranges from 9% to 54% in low- and lower-middle-income countries, compared with 68% to 94% in high-income nations. Many lower-income countries also continue to face shortages of radiotherapy facilities, diagnostic services, and trained oncology professionals.
Beyond its medical consequences, the report highlights the enormous financial and psychological burden faced by patients and their families. According to WHO's first-ever survey of people affected by cancer, 45% of respondents reported that financial hardship was one of the biggest challenges they faced after diagnosis, making cancer one of the most financially devastating illnesses for families. This is largely due to the high cost of treatment and limited insurance coverage.
More than half of the respondents also reported experiencing mental health challenges after being diagnosed with cancer. Nearly all caregivers experienced strain, including unpaid caregiving responsibilities, reduced income and social isolation.
According to the report, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths globally. It also highlights that nearly 40% of cancer cases are preventable, as they are linked to risk factors that can be reduced. These include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, air pollution, and certain infections. WHO says that strengthening prevention programmes targeting these risk factors could substantially reduce future cancer cases.
Despite progress in cancer prevention and treatment, the report identifies several challenges that continue to hinder global cancer control. One of the biggest challenges is that political commitments often fail to translate into increased investment in cancer care. Many countries continue to have fragmented cancer programmes instead of integrated national cancer strategies. Weak accountability mechanisms and insufficient healthcare financing further limit effective implementation.
Another challenge is low vaccination coverage. The report notes that only 31% of girls globally have received the first dose of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, far below the WHO target of 90% coverage by 2030. The report says regional inequalities continue to remain a major obstacle.
The report also highlights significant regional differences in the global cancer burden. In 2024, Asia accounted for 50.7% of all new cancer cases and 56.5% of cancer deaths worldwide, largely reflecting its large population. Although Europe represents only around 9% of the world's population, it accounted for 21% of global cancer cases and 20% of cancer-related deaths, indicating a disproportionately high disease burden. Meanwhile, many countries in Africa and parts of Asia continue to report lower incidence rates but much higher mortality because cancers are often diagnosed late and treatment remains limited.
The report calls for a people-centred approach to cancer control, placing patients and their families at the centre of healthcare planning and policymaking. WHO has recommended three strategic shifts that should be implemented across countries and communities to improve cancer care.
The first is Better Capabilities, under which WHO recommends making cancer care available to everyone through the public healthcare system, improving hospitals and medical facilities, and training more doctors, nurses and healthcare workers to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
The second is Better Protection, which focuses on providing financial and social support to cancer patients and their families while involving people with lived experience of cancer in policymaking so that their real-life needs are considered.
The third is Better Value, which calls for aligning research with public health needs and ensuring that new medicines, treatments and medical technologies are affordable and accessible to everyone, not just people living in wealthier countries.
The report stresses that these changes are essential to reducing the global cancer burden. It also encourages stronger public-private partnerships, with governments leading national cancer control strategies while the private sector contributes technical expertise, scientific innovation and financial resources. In addition, it calls for greater international collaboration and multilateral action to reduce global inequalities in cancer care and ensure that advances in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment benefit people regardless of where they live or their economic status.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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