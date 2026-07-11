WHO Global Cancer Report 2026: 92% of People Will Be Affected by Cancer in Some Way During Their Lifetime

Beyond its medical consequences, the report highlights the enormous financial and psychological burden faced by patients and their families. According to WHO's first-ever survey of people affected by cancer, 45% of respondents reported that financial hardship was one of the biggest challenges they faced after diagnosis, making cancer one of the most financially devastating illnesses for families. This is largely due to the high cost of treatment and limited insurance coverage.

More than half of the respondents also reported experiencing mental health challenges after being diagnosed with cancer. Nearly all caregivers experienced strain, including unpaid caregiving responsibilities, reduced income and social isolation.

Challenges in cancer treatment in WHO Report

According to the report, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths globally. It also highlights that nearly 40% of cancer cases are preventable, as they are linked to risk factors that can be reduced. These include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, air pollution, and certain infections. WHO says that strengthening prevention programmes targeting these risk factors could substantially reduce future cancer cases.

Despite progress in cancer prevention and treatment, the report identifies several challenges that continue to hinder global cancer control. One of the biggest challenges is that political commitments often fail to translate into increased investment in cancer care. Many countries continue to have fragmented cancer programmes instead of integrated national cancer strategies. Weak accountability mechanisms and insufficient healthcare financing further limit effective implementation.

Another challenge is low vaccination coverage. The report notes that only 31% of girls globally have received the first dose of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, far below the WHO target of 90% coverage by 2030. The report says regional inequalities continue to remain a major obstacle.