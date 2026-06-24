Why Senior Doctors Are Leaving India’s Top Medical Institute AIIMS Delhi?

IN 1956, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi—one of India’s most prestigious and highest-ranked medical institutes—was established. The institution was championed by India’s first Health Minister, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, and its primary goal was to provide postgraduate medical training in India for Indian medical students, so that they would not be forced to leave the country for education.

At one time, the institution was considered the highest point a person could reach in a medical career, and a faculty position there was the dream of many. Doctors who worked there would often spend decades before retiring. However, the institution is not the same today. In recent years, a growing number of senior faculty members have been leaving long before retirement.

This unusual exodus of senior faculty members has shocked many. According to reports by The Print, between 2023 and 2025, at least 15 senior members, including several Heads of Departments (HoDs), took voluntary retirement, with 13 of them later joining private hospitals.

The Print spoke to many of these doctors, as well as others, to understand the reasons behind this exodus from AIIMS, as many of those who retired still had several years of service remaining. After speaking with these doctors, The Print reported that most cited “personal reasons” in their paperwork, but later explained deeper issues within the institution.