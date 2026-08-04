Common Approaches Doctors Use to Treat Hair Loss

Medications That Are Commonly Prescribed

Once there's a clearer picture of what's driving the hair loss, doctors typically move to evidence-based treatments.

Minoxidil is one of the most widely recommended options. Originally developed as a blood pressure medication, it was found to stimulate hair follicle activity when applied topically. It doesn't address the root cause of hair loss but can slow progression and support regrowth in many people.

Finasteride is another common prescription, primarily for men. It works by blocking DHT — a hormone derived from testosterone that shrinks hair follicles over time in people who are genetically sensitive to it. It's effective for androgenetic alopecia but comes with potential hormonal side effects that doctors weigh carefully before prescribing.

For women, anti-androgen medications like spironolactone are sometimes recommended, especially when hormonal imbalance is a contributing factor. Topical minoxidil is also frequently used in women, often at a lower concentration.

Addressing Nutritional and Internal Deficiencies

A significant portion of hair loss cases — especially in women — are linked to what's happening inside the body rather than on the scalp. Doctors often find deficiencies in ferritin (stored iron), zinc, biotin, or vitamin D playing a quiet but powerful role in ongoing shedding.

In these cases, supplementation or dietary correction becomes a central part of the treatment plan. Simply adding the right nutrients can lead to noticeable improvements in hair thickness and reduced shedding over a few months. The mechanism here is straightforward: hair follicles are metabolically active and need a steady supply of micronutrients to cycle through their growth phases properly.

Scalp-Level Treatments and Procedures

When hair loss is more advanced or hasn't responded to oral and topical medications, doctors may recommend interventions at the scalp level.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy involves drawing a small amount of blood, concentrating the growth factors from it, and injecting it into the scalp. It's thought to stimulate dormant follicles and improve the local environment for hair growth. Results vary, but many dermatologists use it as an adjunct treatment.