Karnataka Plans Regulations to Put Checks on Tattooing over Health Concerns; Writes to Centre

THE KARNATAKA HEALTH DEPARTMENT is considering new regulations to put checks and balances on tattooing, amid concerns over the potential health risks associated with tattoo inks and the procedures used to ink tattoos on the body. The department has also sent a report to the Centre to make regulations in this regard.

The department is preparing new guidelines to regulate tattooing practices in the state and is also considering new legislation in this regard. According to officials, there is currently no specific legislation in the country governing tattooing and the health risks associated with tattoo inks.

The Karnataka Health Department has written to the Central government seeking regulations for tattooing, particularly in view of concerns over the chemical and metal content found in tattoo inks.

K. Srinivas, Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department under the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department, said on Wednesday that the department had conducted an analysis of the issue and submitted a report to the Central government.

“Tattoo chemicals can lead to several diseases. We have formed a committee and written to the Central government. We have analysed the available studies and submitted a report. Based on the report, regulations need to be brought in for tattooing,” Srinivas said.

He said some tattoo inks contain various chemicals and metals that could potentially enter the bloodstream during the tattooing process.

“When chemicals and metals enter the bloodstream, the blood can be affected over a period of time, which may lead to diseases,” he said.

The department is also in the process of forming an expert committee to examine the health risks associated with tattooing and recommend appropriate safeguards. The committee is expected to study the composition of tattoo inks, safety standards and the practices followed by tattoo artists.

The move comes amid concerns that people undergoing tattoo procedures could be exposed to infections and other health complications if proper hygiene and safety standards are not followed. Officials have raised concerns about the possible transmission of infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and other serious diseases through unsafe tattooing practices.

The state government is expected to frame guidelines covering the quality and composition of tattoo inks, hygiene standards, sterilisation of equipment and safety practices at tattoo studios.

The Karnataka government has also urged the Centre to consider bringing nationwide regulations governing tattooing, as the issue involves both public health and consumer safety.

Officials said the proposed regulatory framework would aim to ensure safer tattooing practices and minimise the risks associated with the use of potentially harmful chemicals and metals in tattoo inks.