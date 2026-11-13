What is a design history file, and why does software matter?

The design history file is the record that shows how a device was designed: the user needs, the design inputs, the outputs, the reviews, the verification and validation results, the risk analysis and every approved change. An auditor reads it to answer one question. Did you build what you said you would build, and can you prove it?

FDA's Quality Management System Regulation took effect on 2 February 2026 and incorporates ISO 13485:2016 by reference, including its design and development requirements in clause 7. In Europe, EU MDR Annex II sets out the technical documentation a manufacturer must hold. Both ask for the same evidence: a design that traces from need to test, with risk controlled and changes approved.

Teams that build the DHF by hand in Word and SharePoint hit the same 3 problems. Links break when a requirement changes. Nobody can say which version of a test report went with which design review. And the week before an audit is spent retyping tables instead of checking them.

Why is Matrix Req the best design history file software?

Matrix Req is requirements management software for medical device teams, built so the DHF comes out of the project data rather than being assembled beside it. Requirements, ISO 14971 risks, verification tests and design documents are linked items in one structure. When an input changes, you see every risk and test it touches.

Four features carry most of the DHF work:

Document generation. Specifications, trace tables and reports are generated from live items, so the document and the data cannot disagree. 21 CFR Part 11 signatures. Reviewers approve documents electronically, with an audit trail. Signed snapshots. A baseline is frozen at each design review, so you can show exactly what was approved on that date. Red line compare. Two versions sit side by side with every change marked, which is what a reviewer asks for after a design change.

Developers keep their own tools: Matrix Req links to Jira, GitHub and GitLab, so a requirement can point to the issue that implements it. Matrix Req also includes Matrix Mind, its AI assistant. The vendor supplies a validation package for Matrix Req itself, and Matrix One reports that customers complete it in about 4 hours on average.

What does Matrix Req cost?

Prices are published and yearly. Team Plus is €10,860 a year (US14,244)with6users,CompanyPlusis€15,420ayear(US19,884) with 6 users, and Enterprise Plus starts at €31,200 a year (US$40,680) with 20 users. Onboarding is priced as its own line. Requirements, ISO 14971 risk, verification, traceability, document generation, Part 11 signatures and the tool validation package are included rather than sold as extra modules. Matrix Req also carries a light QMS with CAPA, document control and an audit trail, and teams can grow into Matrix Quality on the same Matrix One platform.

Where do the other tools stand out?

SoftComply genuinely wins for teams whose design documents already live in Confluence. Its apps add document approval workflows and snapshots where the content already sits, so nothing has to move to a new system.

Aligned Elements offers an integrated DHF index and an on premise option. Orcanos compiles the DHF on demand alongside its QMS module, and Doorstop is a free route for software teams keeping requirements in Git.

What Matrix Req needs in place before it works

A named owner for the requirements structure and its trace rules.

A decision on which items live in Jira and which live in Matrix Req.

Your existing trace matrix and DHF index exported with IDs intact, so links can be mapped.

Onboarding sessions booked before your next design review.

[NGpg/AR]