Sports Massage: What Science Says It Does and How Athletes Should Use It

Walk into any professional dressing room and you will find a massage table. Sports massage has become so normal in elite sport that most amateur athletes assume it must work for everything: faster recovery, better performance, fewer injuries, and quicker removal of lactic acid.

Some of those claims hold up. Others do not. This guide covers what the research actually supports, and how to use sports massage intelligently.

What Is Sports Massage?

Sports massage is a form of manual therapy designed for people who train or compete. It uses techniques such as deep tissue work, effleurage, kneading, trigger point pressure, and assisted stretching to reduce muscle soreness, ease tension, and help athletes feel recovered between sessions.

It differs from a relaxation massage in its purpose, timing, and assessment. A qualified therapist looks at movement, tightness, and training load rather than following a fixed routine. It is just as relevant for weekend runners, cyclists, and gym-goers as it is for elite athletes.

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What Does the Research Actually Say?

The clearest benefit of sports massage is on delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), the stiff, achy feeling that peaks one to two days after hard exercise. A large meta-analysis comparing post-exercise recovery methods found massage was the most effective for reducing both DOMS and perceived fatigue. If your goal is to feel less sore and less tired after a hard session, massage is one of the best-supported options available.

Where the evidence is weaker is performance. Studies show little meaningful improvement in strength, sprint speed, or jump height. The benefit is mostly indirect: athletes who feel less sore tend to train more consistently, and consistent training is what drives improvement.

One popular claim worth correcting is that massage flushes out lactic acid. This is largely a myth. Lactate produced during exercise is cleared by the body naturally within about an hour, and it is not what causes next-day soreness.



When to Get a Sports Massage?

Timing matters more than most athletes realize.

Before competition, keep it short and light, around 10 to 20 minutes. Deep work right before an event can leave muscles feeling heavy and may temporarily reduce power. Think of it as part of the warm-up, not a recovery treatment.

After a hard session, lighter massage within a few hours is appropriate. Aggressive deep tissue work immediately after heavy loading can add to soreness rather than relieve it.

The sweet spot for recovery-focused work is 24 to 72 hours after exercise, when DOMS is at its peak. Moderate pressure at this stage can meaningfully reduce soreness and get you back to training sooner.

For regular maintenance, sessions every one to four weeks during a training block allow a therapist to identify developing tightness before it becomes a problem. Schedule these on or before a rest day.

Sports Massage and Injury Rehabilitation

Massage can play a useful supporting role in recovering from muscle strains and overuse problems, easing tension around the injured area and helping restore comfortable movement. But it is not a substitute for proper rehabilitation.

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Most sports injuries need an accurate diagnosis, progressive strengthening, and a structured return to training. Massage fits best when it is part of that plan. Clinics that offer both physiotherapy and massage therapy for athletes allow the therapist and physiotherapist to work from the same assessment, so hands-on treatment supports the rehab exercises rather than running separately. For anyone in Ontario, a physiotherapy clinic in Burlington such as Medical Grade Physiotherapy and Wellness is one example of this integrated approach.

The Bottom Line

Sports massage earns its place in athletic recovery, just not for every reason it is usually credited for. Its strongest benefit is reducing muscle soreness and fatigue, which helps athletes train more consistently. It offers modest flexibility gains and real benefits for mood and stress during heavy training.

Used at the right time, by a qualified therapist, and as part of a broader plan that includes sleep, nutrition, and proper rehabilitation, sports massage is one of the most practical recovery tools an athlete can use.

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