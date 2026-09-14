Sydney Sweeney Goes Nude for Sports Betting App Novig, Faces Backlash Again After American Eagle 'Genes' Campaign

SYDNEY SWEENEY is back in the headlines with a new advertisement that has created another controversy around her. The Euphoria actor is not new to such controversies. Earlier, she faced backlash for the 2025 American Eagle campaign for a denim brand, where they played on the pun between “jeans” and “genes” with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The latest controversy is related to an advertisement for sports prediction market company Novig.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, a series of photos and videos were released in which Sydney Sweeney can be seen naked or barely wearing any clothes. She is seen posing with sports equipment and pretending to play several sports, hiding parts of her body with American footballs, a tennis racket or a baseball bat. In one photo, she is seen sitting on a basketball completely naked, with her hair covering part of her body. The campaign, however, did not go well with many female athletes and others who objected to the hypersexualised advertisement.