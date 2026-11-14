How to Protect Your Baby's Immune System in Their First Year

Ask your pediatrician for a copy of the recommended vaccination schedule. Keep a record of every dose and bring it to each appointment. If your baby misses a schedule, ask when it’s safe to catch up. Staying on schedule helps build stronger protection as your baby grows.

Breastfeed If Possible

During your baby's first months, feeding does more than satisfy a hungry little tummy. Breast milk contains antibodies and protective components that support your baby's immune system. A mother’s milk also provides nutrients for healthy growth. Feed your baby according to their hunger cues. If breastfeeding isn’t possible, don’t feel guilty. Ask your pediatrician to help you choose a suitable infant formula instead.

Practice Good Hand Hygiene Around Your Baby

Babies love exploring the world with their hands and mouths. Unfortunately, this also gives germs an easy way to spread. Good hand hygiene helps reduce your baby's exposure to viruses and bacteria while their immune system develops. Make it a strict rule to wash hands before feeding, after diaper changes, and when someone comes home from outside.

Wash your hands with soap and water before handling your baby. Ask family members and caregivers to do the same. Keep hand sanitizer nearby, too. These habits create a cleaner environment for your little one.

Have a “No Kissing” Rule for Visitors

Family and friends might be eager to shower your cute baby with kisses. It’s sweet, but close contact can spread infections through saliva and respiratory droplets. Politely ask guests not to kiss your baby on the face or hands. You can suggest cuddles or gentle hand-holding instead, as long as visitors are healthy and have washed their hands. Anyone who has recently been sick should postpone their visit. Most loved ones will understand that you're keeping your baby safe.