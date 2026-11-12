Like Jensen Huang’s affairs, the Internet can’t stop with the memefest. Here’s five best memes

JENSEN HUANG, CEO and Co-founder of Nvidia company, who was already dealing with the blow of his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese agent Alice Huang, according to the US intelligence, is now reportedly found involved in a relationship with another senior company executive, Kimberly Powell, as per the report by New York Times on Wednesday November 11, 2026.
After the report of the billionaire’s second affair went public, The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Nvidia Board was looking to oust Huang in their meeting. After that, Nvidia's shares fell more than 9% in the post-market trading.
Kimberly Powell is the vice president of health care at Nvidia. According to her bio at Nvidia’s website she’s “responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.”
The memeification of the affair of Nvidia’s boss Jensen Huang with alleged Chinese agent Alice Huang has taken over the internet worldwide. In India too, the AI clips from famous Bollywood movies featuring both Jensen and Alice are circulating across X and Instagram.
In one of the clips belonging to 2002 Bollywood movie Raaz, Jensen and Alice have replaced the original lead Dino Morea and Malini Sharma in the famous dialogue “Mere Itne Karib Mt Aao,” (Don’t come too close to me). In the recreated video Jansen can be heard saying, “Mai Barbad Hona Chahta hu,” (I want to be ruined).
In another, clips from popular Hindi movie No Entry, an analogy has been made between a similar situation of Boman Irani and Jensen Huang. Huang must have faced his furious wife like Boman is facing in the scene.
Another Bollywood reference was from an altered video of 1994 movie Mai Khiladi Tu Anari’s blockbuster song Chura ke Dil Mera in which Both Jensen and Alice can be seen performing vibrant dance moves which were originally executed by the film lead Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.
In one more such clip from a 2007 Telugu movie Don, Jensen Huang is seen replicating the scene in which originally Actor Raghav Lawrence got honeytrapped. It is revealed that the girl she was loving was an enemy spy.
One more user posted an AI edited visual in which the 2000 hit Salman Khan starrer movie Hum Dil De Chuke’s title is being replaced by “Hum Chip De Chuke Sanam,” (We have given the chip to you) implying Jensen’s giving out the secrets of the chip making company to a spy.
[OG/GS/RS]
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