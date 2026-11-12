Like Jensen Huang’s affairs, the Internet can’t stop with the memefest. Here’s five best memes

JENSEN HUANG, CEO and Co-founder of Nvidia company, who was already dealing with the blow of his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese agent Alice Huang, according to the US intelligence, is now reportedly found involved in a relationship with another senior company executive, Kimberly Powell, as per the report by New York Times on Wednesday November 11, 2026.

After the report of the billionaire’s second affair went public, The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Nvidia Board was looking to oust Huang in their meeting. After that, Nvidia's shares fell more than 9% in the post-market trading.

Kimberly Powell is the vice president of health care at Nvidia. According to her bio at Nvidia’s website she’s “responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.”

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