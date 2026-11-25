Medication is supposed to help nursing home residents maintain a reasonable quality of life. However, when staff give the wrong medication, even a drug that is normally safe can become dangerous.

For families, discovering that a loved one has received an incorrect dose can be frightening, especially when they are already vulnerable due to an existing medical condition.

Beyond the immediate health risks, a medication overdose can also raise questions about whether the nursing home provided the appropriate standard of care and if the family has grounds for a legal claim.

How Do Medication Overdoses Happen in Nursing Homes?