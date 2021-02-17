Thursday, February 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Healthy Lifestyle Interventions Reduces Heart Disease Through Beneficial Effects
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Healthy Lifestyle Interventions Reduces Heart Disease Through Beneficial Effects

Cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins help reduce heart risks by lowering levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the so-called "bad" cholesterol

0
Heart disease
Healthy lifestyle leads to lower risk of heart disease. Pixabay

Combining healthy lifestyle interventions reduces heart disease through beneficial effects on different lipoproteins and associated cholesterols, a new study suggests. The study, published in the journal eLife, indicated that combining cholesterol-lowering medications and lifestyle interventions may yield the greatest benefits to heart health.

“Until now, no studies have compared the lipid-lowering effects of cholesterol-lowering medications and healthy lifestyle interventions side by side,” said lead author Jiahui Si, from Harvard University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins help reduce heart risks by lowering levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the so-called “bad” cholesterol. Healthy lifestyle interventions, including exercising regularly, having a healthy diet, lowering alcohol consumption, and maintaining a healthy weight, have also been shown to lower LDL as well as increase “healthy” high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol.

For the study, the team used a technique to measure 61 different lipid markers in blood samples from 4,681 participants, including cases of stroke, coronary heart disease, and healthy individuals. They studied lipid markers in the blood of participants who had multiple healthy lifestyle habits and compared them to those of participants with less healthy habits. They found 50 lipid markers associated with a healthy lifestyle.

Heart disease
Cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins help reduce heart risks. Pixabay

When the team looked at a subset of 927 individuals who had coronary heart disease in the next 10 years and 1,513 healthy individuals, they found 35 lipid markers that showed statistically significant mediation effects in the pathway from healthy lifestyles to the reduction of heart disease.

ALSO READ: Here’s How Technology Enables Fluid Lifestyle Across Cities, Generations

Together, the combined beneficial effects of the lipid changes associated with healthy lifestyle practices were linked to a 14 percent reduced risk of heart disease, the team said.
Specifically, very-low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) and HDL levels in the blood were linked to the heart-protecting benefits of healthy lifestyles, they added.

Overall, they found that taking cholesterol-lowering medications and engaging in multiple healthy lifestyles would likely help individuals to achieve the greatest heart-protecting benefits because of the complementary effects of the drugs and healthy behaviors. (IANS)

Previous articleA Few Key Pointers To Keep You Motivated To Achieve Your Weight Goal
Next articlePsychotherapy To Be Beneficial For People Suffering From Panic Disorder

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more
Business

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more
Environment

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Dilemma About The Cryptocurrency

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian government is planning to ban all operations of cryptocurrencies in the country, except for a state-backed digital currency. The ban will be...
Read more

Report: Indian Gaming Industry Sees Strong Hiring Gains

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian gaming industry is witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13...
Read more

IBM Announced To Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech giant IBM has announced that it will achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by prioritizing actual reductions in its emissions, energy efficiency...
Read more

“Theatres Will Survive as We Need Collective Experience”, Says Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Nitya Mehra made her debut with the 2016 Bollywood feature film Baar Baar Dekho. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra was...
Read more

Achint Kaur Opens up on Making Negative Characters Human and Real

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Achint Kaur has opened up on her preparation for a negative character in the second season of the web-show Jamai 2.0. Please Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Study: Pregnant Women Appeared To Be At A Higher Risk Of Covid-19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women appeared to be at a higher risk of catching Covid-19 infection, as per a new study conducted in the US. The study,...
Read more

Study: Cybercriminals Targeting Web Applications On Automated Tools

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Cybercriminals targeting web applications have grown more reliant on automated tools as nearly 20 percent of the attacks detected were fuzzing attacks, trying to...
Read more

Android 12 May Bring Face-Based Auto-Rotate Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly planning to roll out a feature for its Pixel smartphones in the Android 12 that will automatically rotate the display based...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

iphone tips on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
AdultFrienedFinder login on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Tania Gonzalez on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
internet on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
solar company malaysia on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Couple Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Jamey Riemer on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
brujos que te ayuden gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Custom Hot Tub Cover on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
casas en venta que acepten credito infonavit en Tijuana on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada