Saturday, November 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How to Boost Lung Immunity
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How to Boost Lung Immunity

Focusing on lung health cannot be emphasized enough

0
Lung Immunity
It is vital to take care of the lungs and make them stronger. Unsplash

COVID-19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed by the pandemic and with the rise in air pollution due to an ease in lockdown in most parts of the country, focusing on lung health cannot be emphasized enough.

It is vital to take care of the lungs and make them stronger. Fast&Up Co-Founder, Mr. Varun Khanna shares a few tips on how to boost lung immunity and keep them healthy:

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Pranayama

This yogic technique of breathing is extremely beneficial for the lungs, boosting lung capacity. It is very important for the mind to be calm because when we are stressed or anxious, breathing is affected and the respiratory rate goes up. This puts pressure on the lungs. So pranayama will definitely help is staying relaxed and calm.

Avoid inflammatory foods

Ayurveda has its historical roots in ancient India and it lists certain foods to avoid which have a negative prana balance. Foods that increase mucus in the body should be avoided and foods that help in reducing stress should be consumed more often. India has a variety of natural and abundant antioxidants such as Amla, which will help to keeps the lung healthy.

Lung Immunity
Pranayama will definitely help is staying relaxed and calm. Pixabay

Take Supplements

Supplements are an important aspect of our lives today that go hand in hand with a good and well-balanced nutritional diet. Just the way we boost our immunity, it is also important to boost lung immunity with supplements, which have N-Acetyl Cysteine. N-Acetyl Cysteine is recommended for people recovering from COVID-19 to help with lung recovery. At Fast&Up, we recently launched N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), which contains a very critical amino acid that aids the breakdown of mucus, which gets accumulated in the lungs.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: आज ही के दिन रोहित ने खेली थी अपनी ऐतिहासिक पारी

Avoid Polluted places

As the lockdown is easing, we are seeing a rise in pollution levels across many cities and regions across India. While it is almost impossible to avoid pollution in our country, it is best to cautiously stay away from polluted places and if possible. I firmly believe that do not be an end receiver of pollution and do not be the cause for it as well.

Wear a mask at all times

This point needs over-emphasis. Wearing a mask is the best way to prevent the virus from entering your respiratory tract.

ALSO READ: Quick Guide To Buy The Best Term Plan In India

Avoid/ reduce smoking if possible

COVID-19 is known to have an adverse effect on the lungs and the respiratory system, so if you are in the habit of smoking, it is advisable to reduce your intake of cigarettes or have a protein patch on you. (IANS)

Previous articleArunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport
Next articleSix Usual Misconceptions About Diabetes

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Six Usual Misconceptions About Diabetes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid an ongoing pandemic, various studies have revealed that people with diabetic conditions are at a higher risk of severe clinical outcomes of COVID-19. Practo...
Read more
Environment

Arunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arunachal Pradesh government is resettling around 190 displaced Chakma tribal families elsewhere and to acquire some land from neighboring Assam to develop a...
Read more
Business

E-commerce Operations Flourishing During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people are turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping requirements amid the pandemic and social distancing norms, e-commerce operations also...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Six Usual Misconceptions About Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid an ongoing pandemic, various studies have revealed that people with diabetic conditions are at a higher risk of severe clinical outcomes of COVID-19. Practo...
Read more

Here’s How to Boost Lung Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 has put the focus back on health and overall well-being with immunity becoming the buzzword today. As we continue to face challenges imposed...
Read more

Arunachal Resettling 190 Tribal Families to Build Airport

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arunachal Pradesh government is resettling around 190 displaced Chakma tribal families elsewhere and to acquire some land from neighboring Assam to develop a...
Read more

E-commerce Operations Flourishing During Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more people are turning to e-commerce platforms for their shopping requirements amid the pandemic and social distancing norms, e-commerce operations also...
Read more

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more

Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Diwali -- the festival of lights and the biggest Hindu festival among other festivals is celebrated for five consecutive days. Each day...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada