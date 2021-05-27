Thursday, May 27, 2021
Here’s How To Get Salon Style Hair At Home

The luxury professional haircare brand has been offering its consumers in India a personalized yet indulgent hair care experience for more than 10 years

The #KerastaseAtHome platform is successful and very well received by the brand's salon partners. Pixabay

There’s now a platform that allows salons to offer potential and existing consumers the opportunity to discover, consider and consult with an expert and finally make a hair care purchase — all online using a social media platform.

The #KerastaseAtHome platform is successful and very well received by the brand’s salon partners. The Social Commerce model gives consumers the convenience of an online experience, without eliminating the personalization and human element of the salon/hair expert conversation. Globally, this is a rapidly growing avenue for brands to reach their end-consumers and Kerastase was the first to bring it to the Luxe Salon industry in India at this scale.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The has been offering its consumers in India a personalised yet indulgent hair care experience for more than 10 years by partnering with only the most luxurious salons across the country. The brand offers hair care rituals and home care products in more than 350 salons across 30 cities, including Mumbai, NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow to name a few.

ALSO READ: Hair Care Routine For Summer

“Being where the consumer is, is critical for any brand and all the more important in today’s scenario! For our partner salons to stay ahead of the curve and better service the needs of their consumers offering a platform for online purchase was key. We launched a Social Commerce platform in 2020 to enable our salon partners to grow their consumer base via digital activation and hyper-local media advertising. This year we continue to strengthen Social Commerce with improved features and simplified back-end management systems for our salons to be able to accelerate their business,” says Rachit Mathur, GM, Kerastase India.

In light of the challenging situation brought about by the global pandemic in 2020, Kerastase created an opportunity for its salon partners by launching a pioneering SoComm platform in order to reach out to new and existing consumers and give them the convenience of having their luxury hair care delivered to their doorstep. This year it continues to push the SoComm platform while also driving “sampling” by offering two complimentary Kerastase sample sachets on every order placed. This way one gets to experience more of Keratase’s range offering. (IANS/JC)

