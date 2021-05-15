Saturday, May 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's How You Can Manage Post Vaccine Symptoms From Home
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s How You Can Manage Post Vaccine Symptoms From Home

It takes around two weeks after the second dose for the immunity to develop. Also, the vaccine is not 100 percent effective and so there are some chances of infection even after being vaccinated

0
post vaccine symptoms
The post vaccine symptoms can be cured in home. Pixabay

A sore injection site, pain in the injected arm, mild fever, moderate fatigue, headaches, chills, and even diarrhea are symptoms commonly seen after administration of the Covid-19 vaccine. While one may have taken the right step towards protection from the virus, doctors say the post-vaccine symptoms can be managed at home.

According to Sujeet Ranjan, Executive Director of The Coalition for Food and Nutrition Security (CFNS), after vaccination, staying on-site for monitoring is crucial. The healthcare provider should observe you for about 30 minutes after the vaccine is administered to make sure there are no immediate reactions. However, it is extremely rare to have severe health reactions.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Vaccines are designed to give immunity without the dangers of getting the disease. While it’s normal to build immunity without side effects, it is also common to experience some mild-to-moderate side effects that go away within a few days on their own,” Ranjan told IANSlife. Tejaswini Deepak, Physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Koramangala, Bengaluru, says that getting vaccinated does not guarantee full immunity against the virus but it is a wise decision to get the dose to move towards a collective fight against this pandemic. The vaccine has mild side effects depending on the body of an individual and these symptoms can be easily managed at home.

“Fatigue, headache, and body weakness are a few ailments that can be noticed post the vaccination as a few post-vaccine symptoms. Adequate water intake is important to stay hydrated. Alongside proper sleep, a balanced diet, less strenuous exercise, and a low intake of caffeine are recommended. A paracetamol tablet can be taken to reduce the body pain,” says the physician.

post vaccine symptoms
Vaccines are designed to give immunity without the dangers of getting the disease. Pixabay

“The pain at the local injection site usually resolves within one day, while fever and body ache resolve in 2-3 days. First of all, you should not worry about the side effects and be completely relaxed as these are minor side effects. For pain at the injection site, you can keep a wet cloth (cool) or if necessary some medicines to reduce pain. For fever, you should take antipyretics (medicines to reduce fever) and keep yourself hydrated. You are also advised to rest, in case of fever.

“You should avoid googling about side effects and try to manage it by yourself. We have seen that people panic after reading up on the internet and this leads to irrational and harmful practices. Better to consult a physician. If you have any other side effect, or if the pain persists beyond one day or the fever persists beyond 2-3 days, you need to consult a physician,” said Khan Amir Maroof, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, Delhi.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 May Cause Long-Lasting Harm To Heart: Doctors

Keeping a clean wet cloth on the vaccinated arm helps to reduce the pain, swelling, and redness. It also helps to keep the infections at bay, say, doctors. Navneet Kaur, General Physician, Apollo Spectra Nehru Enclave, New Delhi suggests: “Eat anti-inflammatory foods like strawberries, cherries, oranges, mackerel, green vegetables, and nuts after vaccination. Limit your intake of processed and junk food. Remember that a healthy diet will reduce inflammation and strengthen your immune system. Moreover, you will have to get a good night’s sleep and avoid exertion.”

Maroof adds: It takes around two weeks after the second dose for the immunity to develop. Also, the vaccine is not 100 percent effective and so there are some chances of infection (known as breakthrough infection) even after being vaccinated. While opinions on post-vaccine alcohol consumption vary, many doctors are advising a distance from liquor and smoking. Needless to say, compulsory wearing of masks, continuous washing of hands, and maintaining social distancing should still be followed. These side effects should not discourage you from taking the second dose. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBJP: Making Fun Of India’s Culture Is Shashi Tharoor’s Favourite Pastime
Next articleHere’s How You Restore Collagen In Your Skin

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Knowing About Mental Health Awareness Week

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 10-16 this year. During this pandemic, millions of us have experienced a mental health problem or seen...
Read more
Lead Story

Here’s How You Restore Collagen In Your Skin

NewsGram Desk - 0
Collagen is responsible for the irresistible quality, texture, and bounce found in baby skin. Collagen makes up 80 percent of skin and consequently is...
Read more
Lead Story

BJP: Making Fun Of India’s Culture Is Shashi Tharoor’s Favourite Pastime

NewsGram Desk - 0
The BJP slammed former Union Minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for questioning the progress the country made in recent years. The saffron party...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Knowing About Mental Health Awareness Week

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 10-16 this year. During this pandemic, millions of us have experienced a mental health problem or seen...
Read more

Here’s How You Restore Collagen In Your Skin

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Collagen is responsible for the irresistible quality, texture, and bounce found in baby skin. Collagen makes up 80 percent of skin and consequently is...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Manage Post Vaccine Symptoms From Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A sore injection site, pain in the injected arm, mild fever, moderate fatigue, headaches, chills, and even diarrhea are symptoms commonly seen after administration...
Read more

BJP: Making Fun Of India’s Culture Is Shashi Tharoor’s Favourite Pastime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The BJP slammed former Union Minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for questioning the progress the country made in recent years. The saffron party...
Read more

Why In India, Healthcare Delivery Is A Challenge

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Recently, it was flashed in the media that people are struggling outside the hospitals to get a bed. Several celebrities have also conveyed that...
Read more

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada