Saturday, April 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness High Intake Of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages During Adolescence Can Affect Brain
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

High Intake Of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages During Adolescence Can Affect Brain

Early life sugar consumption seems to selectively impair their hippocampal learning and memory

0
sugar
High-sugar diets with obesity and heart disease and even impaired memory function. Pixabay

High intake of sugar-sweetened beverages during adolescence can affect brain development and cause impairments in learning and memory in adulthood, shows a study conducted on rodents. While previous research linked high-sugar diets with obesity and heart disease and even impaired memory function, less is known about its effects on mental development particularly on the hippocampus — brain region critical for learning and memory.

The new findings, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, showed that higher consumption of sugar during early life increased the level of parabacteroides — a type of gut bacteria. The higher the level of parabacteroides, the worse the animals performed in the memory and learning task.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

For the study, the team gave juvenile rats their normal chow and an 11 percent sugar solution, which is comparable to commercially available sugar-sweetened beverages. The rats were then subjected to a hippocampus-dependent memory task designed to measure episodic contextual memory, or remembering the context where they had seen a familiar object before.

sugar
Higher consumption sugar during early life increased the level of parabacteroides. Pixabay

“We found that rats that consumed sugar in early life had an impaired capacity to discriminate that an object was novel to a specific context, a task the rats that were not given sugar were able to do,” said lead author Emily Noble, Assistant Professor at the University of Georgia in Athens, US.A

ALSO READ: Excessive Consumption Of Added Sugar Likely To Affect Children’s Liver

“Early life sweet consumption seems to selectively impair their hippocampal learning and memory,” Noble said. Additionally, the researchers experimentally increased levels of parabacteroides in the microbiome of rats that had never consumed sugar. Those animals showed impairments in both hippocampal-dependent and hippocampal-independent memory tasks.

“(The bacteria) induced some cognitive deficits on its own. We found that the bacteria alone was sufficient to impair memory in the same way as sugar, but it also impaired other types of memory functions as well,” Noble said. She noted that future research is needed to better identify how gut bacteria alters the development of the brain. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleNew Initiative To Promote Tribal Craft And Culture
Next articleResearchers Identified Nine Potential New Covid-19 Treatments

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Report: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

NewsGram Desk - 0
Plants absorb a vast amount of toxic mercury gas in the atmosphere and help to reduce the pollutant worldwide by depositing the element into...
Read more
Business

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Report: Plants Absorb A Vast Amount Of Toxic Mercury Gas In Atmosphere

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Plants absorb a vast amount of toxic mercury gas in the atmosphere and help to reduce the pollutant worldwide by depositing the element into...
Read more

Engineering Exports Jump 70% In March

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major rebound of trade since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, exports of engineering goods from the country recorded an impressive 70.28...
Read more

Google Wi Fi App Getting Rolled Into Google Home App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly shutting down its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and rolling that functionality over to the Google Home app...
Read more

Here’s How Chronic Stress Linked To Hair Loss

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism by which chronic stress impairs hair follicle stem cells, confirming long-standing observations that stress might lead to hair...
Read more

A List Of Reads You Can Curl Up With This Summer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As the year heralds the season of warmth, one may be tempted to spend sunny afternoons inside, in the company of good storytelling. IANSlife...
Read more

Attack On Hindu Temple In Rawalpindi By Assailants

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Unidentified assailants ransacked a 74-year-old Hindu temple located in Rawalpindi's Purana Qila area. As per the police authorities, a case has been registered at...
Read more

Covid Vaccine In 3rd Trimester Can Transfer Antibodies To Newborns

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Waiting to get vaccinated for Covid-19 after your delivery? According to a new study, mothers who get vaccinated against coronavirus earlier in their third...
Read more

Study Finds Why Some Cancer Drugs May Not Be Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a possible explanation for why many cancer drugs that kill tumor cells in mouse models won't work in human trials. In...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,526FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada