Monday, April 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Action Films From The South
EntertainmentLead Story

Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Action Films From The South

Many top actors are exploring the idea of reorganizing the action genre through retro themes pertaining to historicals, mythological, or crime drama

0
south films
Upcoming South Indian Films. Pixabay

Action has been a perennial favorite genre among lovers of mainstream cinema, especially in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The larger-than-life heroism of southern superstars is now in for a period twist. Many top actors are exploring the idea of reorganizing the action genre through retro themes pertaining to historicals, mythological, or crime drama set in the seventies, eighties, or nineties.

While the action brings in its quota of masala, the grandeur of period cinematography adds to the impact, giving fans something more to observe and engage in. Here is a list of highly-anticipated upcoming films from the South, which promise action in a different era:

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

MARAKKAR: LION OF THE ARABIAN SEA

This Mohanlal starrer is set for theatrical release on May 13. The National Award-winning film is set in the 16th century and tells the story of a naval commander. The film was scheduled to release worldwide across 5,000 theatres in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

south films
Poster of Film RRR. IANS

RRR

“Bahubali” maker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming ambitious film stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is set in the 1920s and is a fictional account of two freedom fighters who fight against the British and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film said to be one of the costliest ever made in India, is scheduled to release on October 13.

ALSO READ: Superstar Rajinikanth Raises Concern Towards Water Conservation

NARAPPA

The film is a Telugu remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film “Asuran”, which is based on the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre in Tamil Nadu. “Narappa” features superstar Venkatesh and is under production. The film is directed by Addala.

K.G.F: CHAPTER 2

Kannada superstar Yash returns with the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster, ” K.G.F: Chapter 1″. This Kannada film is a period crime drama set against the backdrop of the Kolar goldfields and Yash returns as Rocky Bhai, the flamboyant retro don who makes style statements in bell-bottoms, sunglasses, and polka dot shirts. The story is set between the 1950s to 1980s. (IANS/SP)

Previous articlePets Helped Children Manage Stress And Loneliness In The Pandemic
Next articleA Better Nasal Swab For Covid-19 Testing Developed In US

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Humans are social beings. Being socially associated with others helps reduce stress, increase self-esteem, and bring warmth and pleasure into our lives....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus causing Covid-19...
Read more
Lead Story

US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has translated the structure of a spider web into music,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does Social Media Have on Our Lives?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Humans are social beings. Being socially associated with others helps reduce stress, increase self-esteem, and bring warmth and pleasure into our lives....
Read more

Patients Treated With Antipsychotic Drugs At Lower Risk Of Covid19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Patients treated with antipsychotic drugs have a lower risk of becoming infected or suffer a milder form of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus causing Covid-19...
Read more

US Scientists Translate The Structure Of A Spider Web Into Music

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US has translated the structure of a spider web into music,...
Read more

Is New Kashmir Becoming A National Sports Hub?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While inaugurating the first Water Sports Centre adopted by his Ministry in Kashmir last week, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports...
Read more

How Science Can Be As Comforting as Religion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY For decades, it seemed as if religion was attempting to teach us truths about the universe and just got things a bit...
Read more

Doomsday Glacier May Be Melting Faster Than Expected

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The supply of warm water to Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, also known as the "doomsday glacier", is larger than previously thought, triggering concerns of faster...
Read more

A Better Nasal Swab For Covid-19 Testing Developed In US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A Q-tip cotton swab inserted into your nose to gauge the presence of Covid-19 infections is a pain and not a pleasant experience. Now,...
Read more

Highly-Anticipated Upcoming Action Films From The South

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action has been a perennial favorite genre among lovers of mainstream cinema, especially in the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries. The larger-than-life...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
파라오카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
슈퍼 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
nft christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 검증 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
시크릿 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada