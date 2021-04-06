Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Hiring Scenario: Employers Still Not Hiring For Customer Interface Jobs
BusinessLead Story

Hiring Scenario: Employers Still Not Hiring For Customer Interface Jobs

The data from job site Indeed showed that the employers' demand for roles like field engineer, sales lead and editor went down by 55 per cent-85 percent during January 2020 and February 2021

customer interface jobs
The hiring scenario improves in India after the pandemic-hit 2020. Pixabay

As the hiring scenario improves in India after the pandemic hit 2020, many employers are still not keen to hire for jobs requiring customer interfacing across the country, a new report said on Tuesday. The data from job site Indeed showed that the employers’ demand for roles like field engineer, sales lead and editor went down by 55 per cent-85 percent during January 2020 and February 2021.

“In the first week of April, hiring in India was down by 9 percent, which was still an improvement from June last year where it was down by 51 percent,” the report said. However, postings for tech jobs as application developer, full-stack developer, software architect, and development operations engineer grew multi-fold between 150 per cent-300 percent.

“The relevance of tech jobs continues to remain consistent both pre and post-pandemic. The continued reliance on technological solutions to meet the needs for shopping, remote working, and learning has amplified the importance of tech developers across industries and cities,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

ALSO READ: Survey: 59 Percent Of Employers In India Are Not In Favor Of Remote Working

“Moreover, shifting focus towards scaling up businesses online and developing solutions to connect customers, employees, students and various other entities in the ecosystem has led to an escalated demand for tech jobs post-pandemic as well,” he said in a statement.

All the major cities witnessed growth in tech job roles except Kolkata where the job postings were concentrated in the retail and business development sectors. “With the continued adherence on social distancing and increasing reliance on online shopping, the job roles that require customer interfacing de-grew significantly,” the report said. Among the jobs that were least sought after, caller, customer service representative, sales executive, and sales representatives saw a sharp decline. (IANS/SP)

