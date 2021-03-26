Friday, March 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past
EntertainmentLead Story

History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past

"History Dishtory" (Hachette) includes an easy-to-do recipe inspired by each event, from the Renaissance in Italy to the first men landing on the Moon to the Salt March and more

0
History Dishtory
A taste of history through recipes. IANS

Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually part of the first Thanksgiving dinner, and did Queen Marie Antoinette really say, ‘Let them eat cake!’ during the French Revolution?

Featuring a brother and sister duo and a cutting-edge app that allows them to time-travel to 15 important junctures in history, “History Dishtory” (Hachette) includes an easy-to-do recipe inspired by each event, from the Renaissance in Italy to the first men landing on the Moon to the Salt March and more!

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

With the Wayback App, trivia-crazy Siya and budding chef Sam, discover a secret ingredient in Sir Edmund Hillary’s Camp IX tent just before he reached the top of Mt Everest, take a peek into the royal court at Calicut as explorer Vasco da Gama spices up the proceedings…. and get a taste of history like never by savoring the real flavor of these adventures through the yummy, easy recipes inspired by key historical moments that are sprinkled throughout the book!

ALSO READ: Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

History Dishtory Authors Ranjini Rao and Ruchira Ramanujam are two best friends who have been reading, writing, traveling, cooking, and eating together, since 2007, from Chicago to LA to Bengaluru. They come from very different professional and cultural backgrounds e Ranjini is a writer and teacher from South India, and Ruchira, a techie from the North. They received the FICCI-Flo Women of the Year award in 2016, and have also won quite a few little and big hearts along the way, especially with their previous book, Bookworms, and Jellybellies (Hachette India, 2017). (IANS/SP)

Previous articleGoogle Report: WFH Jobs Search Grew By 140 Percent Across India
Next article12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more
Business

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more
Business

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually...
Read more

Google Report: WFH Jobs Search Grew By 140 Percent Across India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With remote working becoming a norm during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was 140 percent growth in "work from home WFH...
Read more

Suggesting The Mastery Of Five Elements To Maintain A Correct Balance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health rides on how we feel, and our emotions, in turn, are considerably shaped by socio-cultural norms. Thus, our early environment is crucial...
Read more

Eating Out Associated With An Increased Risk Of All-Cause Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dining out is a popular activity worldwide, but a team of researchers has found that eating out very frequently is significantly associated with an...
Read more

Alzheimer’s Disease Seems To Progress Faster In Women Than In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Alzheimer's disease seems to progress faster in women than in men as the protein linked to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada