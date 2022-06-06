Follow the party and prosper: oppose it and die

In the second part of this two-part essay, Bao Tong, a former political secretary to late, ousted Chinese leader Zhao Ziyang, comments on then-Premier Li Peng's accounts of the events leading up to the June 4, 1989 bloodshed by the People's Liberation Army that put an end to weeks of student-led protests on Tiananmen Square. An English-language version of the diary was published in 2010 as "The Critical Moment – Li Peng Diaries." Zhao was later removed from office and spent the rest of his life under house arrest at his Beijing home, dying in early 2005. Bao, who before the events of 1989 worked as director of the Office of Political Reform of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, served a seven-year jail term for "revealing state secrets and counter-revolutionary propagandizing." The 89-year-old Bao, a long-time contributor of commentary on a wide range of Chinese and international issues for RFA Mandarin, including a column titled "Under House Arrest," remains under close police surveillance in Beijing. Now I think we need to take a look at what Zhao Ziyang did next. Zhao, of course, had no idea that the tangled web was being woven by the chairman of the Central Military Commission, the president, and the premier.

He just took Deng's "all agreed" and set to work implementing it. His schedule for May 14 and 15 was full, and he had a meeting with visiting Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on the afternoon of the 16th.

Once that was over, Zhao hurried back to his office in Qinzheng Hall to call a meeting of the Politburo standing committee. He had finalized the agenda, which was to affirm the student protesters' patriotism and to retract the April 26 People's Daily editorial. Zhao didn't say or imply to the standing committee that Deng had agreed to the plan but outlined his reasoning for the move. Li Peng made a few points against affirming the students' patriotism, then looked at Yang Shangkun and Yao Yilin, and saw they weren't very engaged. So he stopped trying to oppose the motion, and it eventually passed.

So it was that on the following day, all the major media outlets reported that Zhao Ziyang, on behalf of the Politburo standing committee, had affirmed the students' patriotism.

But the retraction of the People's Daily editorial remained a sticking point. Li Peng, Yao Yilin, and Yang Shangkun were all adamantly opposed, saying that it couldn't be allowed because it would harm the image of Comrade Xiaoping. Zhao tried to reassure them by saying that the editorial was based on inaccurate reports made to Deng by standing committee members, so it should all be seen as coming from the committee. People would know that Comrade Xiaoping had supported us in correcting our own mistakes, so the move wouldn't harm Deng, but rather enhance his prestige, Zhao argued.

Qiao Shi and Hu Qili made their support for Zhao's plan clear, while Li Peng and Yao Yilin were strongly against it. Yang Shangkun supported Li Peng's position, but he wasn't a member of the Politburo standing committee. According to the standing committee's rules of procedure, a majority vote holds sway. Three votes were for Zhao and two for Li Peng, so they could have gotten the resolution through. But they decided to keep talking just to be on the safe side.

This is why Zhao didn't request his next meeting with Deng until the morning of May 17. Deng said that was fine. Deng told Zhao to arrive at a specific time that same afternoon (I no longer recall the exact time) and not to be late. As soon as Zhao turned up, on time, Deng set his plan in motion.

The devil's in the details. But I have never read a detailed account of this endgame written by any of those involved. And I certainly don't set many stores by the speculations of those who were not. All I have is Zhao Ziyang's account when he spoke to me and his secretary and deputy director Zhang Yueqi that same evening.

As I remember it, Zhao said: "There was a trial today. Yao Yilin has won everything. I have lost everything. I thought Deng and I were just talking privately. I didn't realize he had called a meeting of the standing committee. When I got there, they were all ready for me. Yang Shangkun was there too. Yao criticized my [May 7] speech to the Asian Development Bank, saying it was appalling, as it had struck two notes that weren't in keeping with Deng's line."

"Some decisions were made today. I can't tell you what they were, because they're classified."

I replied: "A decision is better than no decision. But I can't implement it."

"Deng told me that I'm still the general secretary," Zhao told us. "But when I got back, I thought some more about it, and I realized that I have to resign. So you need to draft a letter of resignation for me."

"From both posts?" I asked, referring to the general secretary of the CCP and the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

"From both posts," Zhao replied.