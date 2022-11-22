5 Strange Facts About William Shakespeare

English playwright William Shakespeare is by far one of the most famous names in the theatre industry. William Shakespeare wrote 38 plays, two long poems, 154 sonnets and other short poems.

Despite being one of the most well-known figures in the history of Western literature, there is a tremendous degree of mystery surrounding the life of William Shakespeare.

Here are 15 strange facts to get you started.

Shakespeare’s Will Was Slightly Strange

The only thing Shakespeare left to his wife in his will was the second-best bed in the house. His will reads: ‘“I gyve unto my wife my second best bed with the furniture”. The “furniture” refers to the linen for the bed.

No One Knows What Shakespeare Was Doing for Seven Years

There is no historical record of Shakespeare’s life between 1585 and 1592, after which he became established as a dramatist and playwright. Nobody really knows, though some theories hypothesize that he was a law clerk, a soldier, a schoolmaster, or an actor.

Shakespeare Was ADAMANT That His Eternal Rest Not Be Disturbed

Seriously, don’t even try.

Shakespeare was so adamant that his bones be left alone that his tombstone contains a curse for anyone who tries to move him.

Shakespeare Never Published Any of His Own Plays

Thankfully his friends John Heminges and Henry Condell did it posthumously and saved the world of theatre.

Shakespeare Lived Through the Plague