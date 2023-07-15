Ancient alligator species identified in Thailand

The prehistoric species was found in the Ban Si Liam area of the Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima Province, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) northeast of Bangkok. The chosen name for this species, Alligator munensis, pays homage to the nearby Mun River.

It displayed distinctive skull characteristics, such as a wide and short snout, a high skull structure, a reduced count of tooth sockets, and nostrils positioned far from the snout's tip.

The alligator is a large, semi-aquatic reptile in the Crocodilia order. It is mostly found in freshwater habitats, unlike crocodiles, which are found in fresh and saltwater habitats.

There are two living alligator species: the American Alligator (Alligator mississippiensis) and the Chinese Alligator (Alligator sinensis), also known as Yangtze alligators, found in a small area in northeastern China.

The researchers analyzed the remains of the fossil. They conducted a thorough comparison with 19 specimens belonging to four extinct alligator species and the living alligators to understand the evolutionary connections between the creature and other species, the researchers said in a statement.