From Velu Nachiyar to Kanaklata Barua: 5 Brave Female freedom Fighters Who Defied the British Raj

India’s struggle for freedom spanned decades, with many figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Alluri Sitarama Raju becoming prominent names in textbooks. However, the fight for independence also involved countless others who sacrificed their lives resisting the dominant British Raj. The stories of these often-forgotten freedom fighters share one common element — an undying spirit of bravery.
The colonial rule of the British Crown over the Indian subcontinent lasted for almost 200 years. The unwavering determination of the many unsung heroes of the Indian Independence movement brought the rights of Indians to the forefront. The call to freedom was not only about men going to fight — freedom required the participation of all. Female revolutionaries who stood tall against the British Crown neither feared nor had second thoughts. Their determination and hunger for independence also contributed to India's freedom from the colonial Raj after 200 years. The chains were broken, and kites of freedom were flown.
With India celebrating its 80th Independence Day on 15 August 2026, here is a list of five female freedom fighters who proved their resilience through unwavering courage and resolve.
Matangini Hazra, also known as “Gandhi Buri,” which translates to “old Gandhian woman,” was an Indian revolutionary born in 1869 near the town of Tamluk. She was born into a poor family, because of which she did not receive any formal education. She was married at the age of 12 and became a widow at just 18. From her childhood, Hazra was actively interested in the independence movement against British rule. She participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement in 1930 — a non-violent campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi.
In a move to overthrow the British Raj, members of the Congress planned to take over multiple police stations in the Medinipur district and surrounding areas. This was executed as part of the Quit India Movement to establish an independent Indian state. Hazra, who was in her 70s at the time, led a group of around 6,000 supporters — mainly women volunteers — to take over the Tamluk police station.
Hazra was repeatedly fired upon while vociferously chanting “Vande Mataram.” She succumbed to her injuries and died on 29 September 1942. In her honour, Kolkata built its first statue of a woman in Tamluk, the place where she took her last breath.
Kanaklata Barua was an Indian revolutionary who was martyred at the age of 17 during the Indian Independence Movement. She was shot dead while carrying the Indian national flag by British officials during the Quit India Movement of 1942.
Barua was born in 1924 in Borangabari village, Assam, she lost her mother, Krishna Kanta, at the age of five and her father, Karneshwari Barua, at 13. Kanaklata Barua joined the Mrityu Bahini, a “death squad” composed of youth members. On 20 September 1942, Barua led unarmed villagers to the Gohpur sub-division of Assam, determined to hoist the Indian national flag. The police warned the group as they approached the station but later opened fire. Kanaklata Barua was shot dead. The young fighter’s sacrifice remains a noble reminder of India's freedom struggle.
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Known as the “Grand Old Lady,” Aruna Asaf Ali was born in 1909 in Kalka, Punjab. She was not only a revolutionary but also a political activist, educator, and publisher. Her active role during the Quit India Movement and unwavering support for the Indian Independence Movement continue to inspire generations. She was a member of the Indian National Congress and even participated in the Salt Satyagraha.
In 1932, she was imprisoned in Tihar Jail, where she protested against the indifferent treatment of political prisoners. She launched a hunger strike, which helped improve prison conditions. After India attained independence on 15 August 1947, Aruna Asaf Ali remained active in politics, becoming the first mayor of Delhi in 1958. She received India’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 1992 and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1997. She passed away in 1996 at the age of 87 in New Delhi.
Rani Velu Nachiyar is regarded as India’s first queen to oppose British colonial rule. She was the ruler of the Sivaganga estate and was affectionately referred to as “Veeramangai” (brave woman) by the Tamil people. Queen Nachiyar was proficient in several languages, including French, English, and Urdu. She was a skilled warrior, trained in horse riding, archery, and martial arts such as Valari, Silambam, and Kalaripayattu.
Her husband, Muthu Vaduganatha Periyavudaya Thevar, was killed in battle against British forces. Forced to flee her kingdom, she regrouped with Hyder Ali, the Sultan of Mysore. After years of preparation, Velu Nachiyar fought the East India Company and, in 1780, successfully reclaimed her kingdom. She ruled for 10 years until her death in 1796. Her daughter, Vellacci, was crowned in 1790 as her successor.
Durgawati Devi, a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), was born on 7 October 1907 in Allahabad. She was married to Bhagwati Charan Vohra, also a member of the HSRA. Fellow revolutionaries affectionately called her Bhabhi (elder brother’s wife), and she became popularly known as Durga Bhabhi.
Durga Bhabhi was one of the very few female freedom fighters who actively participated in the armed resistance against the British Raj. Her most prominent act in the freedom movement was helping Bhagat Singh and Shivram Rajguru escape after killing a British police officer, John P. Saunders, in Lahore. Disguised as a married couple, Durga Bhabhi and Bhagat Singh successfully evaded police forces searching for Singh and Rajguru.
India’s path to independence includes countless names — some remembered, others lost to history. As we celebrate the 80th Independence Day from British colonial rule, we remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives, fought till the very end, and sought justice for their people. India’s freedom struggle is a tale to be passed on to future generations — a story of courage, bravery, and resilience. [Rh/VS]
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