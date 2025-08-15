From Velu Nachiyar to Kanaklata Barua: 5 Brave Female freedom Fighters Who Defied the British Raj

India’s struggle for freedom spanned decades, with many figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Alluri Sitarama Raju becoming prominent names in textbooks. However, the fight for independence also involved countless others who sacrificed their lives resisting the dominant British Raj. The stories of these often-forgotten freedom fighters share one common element — an undying spirit of bravery.

The colonial rule of the British Crown over the Indian subcontinent lasted for almost 200 years. The unwavering determination of the many unsung heroes of the Indian Independence movement brought the rights of Indians to the forefront. The call to freedom was not only about men going to fight — freedom required the participation of all. Female revolutionaries who stood tall against the British Crown neither feared nor had second thoughts. Their determination and hunger for independence also contributed to India's freedom from the colonial Raj after 200 years. The chains were broken, and kites of freedom were flown.

With India celebrating its 80th Independence Day on 15 August 2026, here is a list of five female freedom fighters who proved their resilience through unwavering courage and resolve.