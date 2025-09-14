50 Quotes on International Day of Democracy

International Democracy Day will be observed on 15th September 2025 with the theme “Achieving Gender Equality, Action by Action.” This theme highlights the vital role of youth in promoting fairness, inclusion, and justice. It also stresses the importance of practical steps to ensure gender equality in every aspect of democracy and society.
Democracy has never been static—it has evolved across centuries, carrying new meanings for every generation. It is not only about the “rule of the people” anymore, but about building systems that uphold dignity, fairness, and accountability. To safeguard these principles, nations frame constitutions that reflect their unique values and aspirations. For instance, the United States of America, in its Declaration of Independence, proclaimed that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
In the same way, the Preamble to India’s Constitution declares the country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic. It enshrines the democratic ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity—ensuring fairness in society, freedom of thought and expression, equal opportunities, and a sense of unity to protect individual dignity and national integrity. Over the years, constitutional amendments have also reflected the evolving needs of the people and the nation.
Yet, as the saying goes, “freedom is never free, and liberty is never guaranteed.” Democracy should never be taken for granted. While some may dismiss politics as unimportant or unpleasant, it directly shapes our daily lives—impacting jobs, education, governance, and justice. Choosing to remain indifferent weakens democracy, while active participation makes it stronger.
With this understanding, let us turn to 50 powerful quotes from leaders, thinkers, and citizens across the world—voices that remind us of the true spirit of politics and democracy.
1. “The danger is not that a particular class is unfit to govern. Every class is unfit to govern.”
Lord Acton
Lord Acton in his quote suggests that no single class, group, or section of society is fit to rule a country by itself. If one class or group makes its own interests the highest goal of the State—whether it’s wealth, power, or even some big idea—it will eventually lead to absolute power and misuse of authority. In simple words, when only one class controls everything, it becomes unfair and dangerous for democracy.
2. “We have internalized corruption”
Munish Kumar Raizada
According to Raizada, corruption has become deeply embedded in our system. Many of us have grown accustomed to corrupt leaders, inefficient bureaucracy, broken roads, inadequate education and healthcare, overflowing garbage, and polluted air. Yet, paradoxically, people often react strongly when issues touch caste, community, or partisan politics, as if these alone threaten our values and beliefs.
3. “The Spirit that prevails among Men of all degrees, all ages and sexes is the Spirit of Liberty.”
Abigail Adams
Abigail Adams’ quote means that the feeling of freedom and the desire for liberty is shared by all people, regardless of their age, gender, or social status. Everyone values and wants to live in freedom.
4. “A government of laws, and not of men.”
John Adams
John Adams’ quote means that the country should be ruled by laws, not by the personal wishes or decisions of individual leaders. Laws, not people, should guide how the nation is governed.
5. “Rights that do not flow from duty well performed are not worth having.”
Mohandas K. Gandhi
Gandhi’s quote means that rights are meaningful only if people also do their duties responsibly. If you claim rights but do not fulfill your responsibilities, those rights lose their value.
6. "My interest is not in seizing power, but in ensuring that power is controlled by the people."
Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan
This quote by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan means that true democracy is not about gaining or holding power for oneself. Instead, it is about making sure that power always stays in the hands of the people. Leaders should not rule for personal gain but ensure that citizens have the real control over decisions.
7. “Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right … and a desire to know.”
John Adams
John Adams’ quote means that freedom can only survive if people are well-informed. Citizens need to know what is happening in their government and society. They have both the right and the responsibility to learn and understand. Without this knowledge, liberty cannot be protected.
8. “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Franklin D. Roosevelt’s quote means that fear itself is the biggest problem we face. Often, fear is unnecessary, without reason, and unfair. It can stop us from taking action or solving problems. Overcoming fear is essential to move forward and face challenges.
9. “As I would not be a slave, so would I not be a master. This expresses my idea of democracy. Whatever differs from this, to the extent of the difference, is no democracy.”
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln’s quote means that true democracy is based on equality and freedom. Just as he would not want to be a slave, he also would not want to be a master over others. Any system where people dominate or are dominated is not real democracy.
10. “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
John Adams
The quote means that democracy is fragile and can easily fail if not cared for. Over time, without active participation, responsibility, and vigilance, it can weaken and collapse. Democracies can “destroy themselves” if citizens stop protecting their rights and freedoms.
11. “Consensus is what many people say in chorus but do not believe as individuals.”
Abba Eban
This quote means that sometimes when a group agrees on something (consensus), people may go along with it publicly, even though they don’t truly believe it inside. In simple words, it’s when people pretend to agree with the crowd but secretly think differently.
12. “Democracy is a slow process of stumbling to the right decision instead of going straight forward to the wrong one.”
Anonymous
The quote suggests that democracy takes time—it is a slow and sometimes messy process. Decisions are reached through debate, disagreement, and compromise. While the process is not quick, it helps prevent rash or harmful choices. In the end, democracy leads to better and fairer decisions for the people.
13. “I must study politics and war that my sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. My sons ought to study mathematics and philosophy, geography, natural history, naval architecture, navigation, commerce, and agriculture, in order to give their children a right to study painting, poetry, music, architecture, statuary, tapestry, and porcelain.”
John Adams
John Adams’ quote means that each generation works hard and faces challenges so that the next generation can have more freedom and opportunities. He is saying that studying politics and war is necessary now so that his children can enjoy learning and creativity without fear. In short, one generation sacrifices and works to create a better, freer life for the next.
14. "Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos."
John Marshall
The quote by John Marshall means that a balanced republic brings stability and order to a country, while a pure democracy without checks can become chaotic. In simple words, having rules, structure, and balance helps a nation run smoothly, preventing disorder that can happen if everyone acts without limits.
15. "India grows at night while the government sleeps"
Gurcharan Das.
Das explained that India’s rise has largely been a bottom-up success. Hence, India’s grassroots-driven success is not only more heroic but also more enduring. However, Das warned that India should not remain a country that only “grows at night.” To secure sustainable progress, its institutions must be reformed so that the state contributes actively to growth rather than holding it back. Private achievement and public failure cannot coexist if India is to reach its full potential.
16. “Tax and Tax, Spend and Spend, Elect and Elect, because the people are too damn dumb to know the difference"
Harry Hopkins
Harry Hopkins’ quote means that governments often keep collecting taxes, spending money, and holding elections, assuming that people don’t fully understand or notice the impact of these actions. In simple words, it’s a cynical view that leaders take advantage of citizens’ lack of awareness to keep doing what they want.
17. "Goodness is the only investment that never fails."
Henry David Thoreau
Thoreau’s quote means that being kind and doing good for others is always valuable. Unlike money or material things, the benefits of goodness never disappear and always have a positive impact.
18. "It’s just as difficult to detect an official’s dishonesty as it is to discover how much water is drunk by the swimming fish"
Chanakya
Chanakya explained that just as it is impossible to know how much water a fish drinks while swimming, it is equally difficult to detect when officials misuse their power. Corruption often works in secrecy, hidden from public view, yet its impact is widespread. It weakens institutions, creates inequality, and erodes people’s trust in governance.
19. “There are three kinds of despots. There is the despot who tyrannizes over the body. There is the despot who tyrannizes over the soul. There is the despot who tyrannizes over the soul and body alike. The first is called the Prince. The second is called the Pope. The third is called the People.”
Oscar Wilde
Oscar Wilde’s quote explains three types of rulers. The first is a ruler who controls people physically (the Prince). The second is a ruler who controls people spiritually or mentally (the Pope). And the third is a ruler who controls both body and mind (the People, when they misuse power). In simple words, it shows that power can take different forms, and even the people can become oppressive if they hold too much control.
20. “There is a limit to the application of democratic methods. You can inquire of all the passengers as to what type of car they like to ride in, but it is impossible to question them as to whether to apply the brakes when the train is at full speed and accident threatens.”
Leon Trotsky
Trotsky’s quote means that democracy has limits. People can give their opinions on choices like preferences or comfort, but in urgent, dangerous situations, quick decisions must be made by those in charge. In simple words, democracy works for normal decisions, but sometimes leaders must act fast to prevent harm.
21. "Whenever personal utility maximization takes over the public utility maximization, the problem of corruption starts."
Prof V Kapur, DU
This quote by Prof. V. Kapur means that corruption begins when people put their own benefit above the benefit of society. If a person uses their position or power only to gain money, comfort, or advantage for themselves, instead of working for the common good, corruption takes root.
22. “Democracy arises out of the notion that those who are equal in any respect are equal in all respects; because men are equally free, they claim to be absolutely equal.”
Aristotle
Aristotle is saying that democracy comes from the idea that if people are equal in some way—like being free—then they start to believe they are equal in every way. Because everyone shares freedom, they begin to claim full equality in all parts of life.
See Also: Time to Reclaim Democracy
23. “It is always easier to fight for one’s principles than to live up to them.”
Alfred Adler
Alfred Adler means that it is easier to talk about or defend your values and principles than to actually follow them in daily life. Living by your beliefs is harder than just saying you believe in them.
24. "By Total Revolution, I mean seeing the most oppressed and downtrodden person in society rise to the pinnacle of power."
Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan
Jayaprakash Narayan’s quote means that true revolution is not just about changing leaders or systems, but about uplifting the poorest and most oppressed people in society. When even the weakest and most marginalized person can rise to the highest position of power, only then can we say that there has been a “Total Revolution”.
25. “If the meanest man in the republic is deprived of his rights then every man in the republic is deprived of his rights.”
Jane Addams
Jane Addams means that if even the poorest or weakest person loses their rights, then everyone’s rights are in danger. In a true democracy, rights must be protected for all, because harming one person’s rights harms everyone.
26. “He who is unable to live in society, or who has no need because he is sufficient for himself, must either be a beast or a god.”
Aristotle
Aristotle means that humans are naturally social and need to live with others in a community. If someone can’t live with society or doesn’t need it at all, then they are either less than human (like a beast) or more than human (like a god).
27. “Democracy is an active sport, it is not a spectator sport. You can not just sit back and someone else does democracy. Democracy means you are the boss, you have to participate in it, you can not sleep on it."
Sadhguru aka Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev
Sadhguru reminds us that democracy is not something that happens on its own or only during elections. Casting a vote once in five years is only the beginning. True democracy requires continuous involvement—citizens must stay informed, raise their voices when necessary, question their leaders, and take responsibility for the nation’s direction
28. “After each war there is a little less democracy to save.”
Brooks Atkinson
The quote by Brooks Atkinson is saying that every time a war happens, democracy becomes weaker and there is less of it left to protect. That means wars slowly destroy freedom and democratic values, leaving less to preserve each time.
See Also: Are Political Parties Unconstitutional?
29. “Now the whole world needs restructuring, i.e., progressive development, a fundamental change.”
Mikhail Gorbachev
The quote by Mikhail Gorbachev means that the world needs major changes and improvements. He is saying that societies, systems, and ways of doing things should be updated and developed for progress.
30. “Democracy is like blowing your nose. You may not do it well, but it's something you ought to do yourself.”
G.K. Chesterton
G.K. Chesterton is saying that democracy is something people must take part in themselves, even if they don’t always do it perfectly. Just like blowing your nose is something you have to do on your own, participating in democracy is a personal responsibility—you can’t let others do it for you.
31. “Every democratic system evolves its own conventions. It is not only the water but the banks which make the river.”
Indira Gandhi
The quote suggests that a democracy works not just because of its rules (the “water”) but also because of the traditions, norms, and institutions that guide it (the “banks”). Both are needed for a healthy and stable system.
32. “Of the three forms of government, monarchy, aristocracy, and the people, the best is a mixture of all three for each one taken on its own can lead to disaster. Kings can be capricious, aristocrats, self-interested, and an unbridled multitude enjoying unwanted power more terrifying then a conflagration or a raging sea."
Cicero
Cicero is saying that no single type of government is perfect. Monarchy can rule unfairly if he acts on his mood. The aristocracy usually only care about themselves. And democracy, if given unlimited power, can become dangerous and chaotic. So, in easy words: the best government is a mix of all three—monarchy, aristocracy, and democracy—because relying only on one can cause big problems.
33. “A democracy is more than a form of government; it is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience.”
John Dewey
John Dewey means that democracy is not just about elections, leaders, or government systems. It is more about how people live together, share ideas, and work with each other. It is about people cooperating, learning, and growing together in everyday life.
34. “The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference, and undernourishment.”
Robert M. Hutchins
Robert M. Hutchins’ quote means that democracy doesn’t usually fail suddenly or violently. Instead, it gradually weakens and dies when people stop caring, stay indifferent, and fail to actively support or participate in it.
35. “Equal rights for all, special privileges for none.”
Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson’s quote means that everyone should have the same rights and opportunities, and no individual or group should receive unfair advantages.
36. “The goal to strive for is a poor government but a rich people.”
Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson’s quote means that the main aim should be to ensure that the people are prosperous and have good lives, even if the government itself is small, weak, or limited. The focus should be on the well-being of citizens rather than the power or wealth of those in authority.
37. “If all power is in the people, if there is no higher law than their will, and if by counting their votes, their will may be ascertained—then the people may entrust all their power to anyone, and the power of the pretender and the usurper is then legitimate. It is not to be challenged since it came originally from the sovereign people.”
Walter Lippmann
The quote means that if all power comes from the people and there are no higher laws to limit it, then anyone chosen by the people—even a dishonest or unfit leader—can gain legitimate power. Since their authority comes from the people’s choice, it cannot be easily challenged.
38. “Wherever Law ends, Tyranny begins.”
John Locke
The quote by John Locke means that laws exist to protect people’s rights and keep society fair. When laws are ignored or broken—especially by those in power—tyranny begins, because leaders can then rule unfairly and without limits. In short, without law, freedom is lost.
39. “I have fought against white domination and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”
Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela’s quote means that he was against both white and black domination because he believed no group should rule over another. His dream was to build a truly democratic and free society where everyone could live together peacefully with equal opportunities. He valued this goal so much that he was willing to dedicate his whole life to it—and even die for it if necessary.
40. “The human being is in the most literal sense a political animal, not merely a gregarious animal, but an animal which can individuate itself only in the midst of society.”
Karl Marx
The quote means that humans are naturally political by nature. We are not just social creatures who live together, but our true identity and individuality are shaped only when we live and interact within society. In other words, people can only fully develop who they are by being part of a community and political life.
41. “The government of the Union, then, is emphatically and truly a government of the people. In form and in substance it emanates from them. Its powers are granted by them, and are to be exercised directly on them for their benefit.”
John Marshall
The quote by John Marshall means that the government belongs to the people and exists because of them. The people give it power, and that power should always be used to serve and benefit the people. In short, the government is created by the people, made up of the people, and works for the people.
42. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
Margaret Mead
Margaret Mead’s quote means that real change in the world doesn’t always come from big governments or large groups of people. Instead, it often starts with a small group of dedicated and caring individuals. Their ideas, efforts, and commitment can inspire movements and make a lasting difference in society.
43. “No advance in wealth, no softening of manners, no reform or revolution has ever brought human equality a millimeter nearer.”
George Orwell
George Orwell’s quote means that no matter how much money people make, how polite society becomes, or how many reforms and revolutions happen, true equality among all humans has never really been achieved. He is pointing out that differences and inequalities always remain, despite progress in other areas.
44. “The greatest praise government can win is, that its citizens know their rights and dare to maintain them.”
Wendell Phillips
This quote means that the best thing a government can be proud of is when its people understand their rights and are brave enough to stand up for them. A strong democracy depends on citizens who not only know their freedoms but also protect them whenever they are threatened.
45. “We are a democracy, and there is only one way to get a democracy on its feet in the matter of its individual, its social, its municipal, its state, its national conduct, and that is by keeping the public informed about what is going on.”
Joseph Pulitzer
This quote by Joseph Pulitzer means that democracy works only when people know the truth about what is happening around them. Citizens need clear and honest information about their community, state, and country to make good decisions. Without an informed public, democracy cannot stand strong. In short, knowledge and awareness are the foundation of a healthy democracy.
46. “As citizens of this democracy, you are the rulers and the ruled, the lawgivers and the law-abiding, the beginning and the end."
Adlai Stevenson
This quote means that in a democracy, the people hold both roles at the same time. Citizens create the laws by choosing representatives, but they also have to follow those laws themselves. They give power to the government, yet they are also governed by it. In simple words, democracy begins and ends with the people—they are both the source and subject of power.
47. “It’s not the voting that’s democracy, it’s the counting.”
Tom Stoppard
This quote means that democracy is not only about people casting their votes but also about making sure those votes are counted honestly and fairly. If the counting process is corrupt, fraudulent, or inaccurate, the whole election loses its meaning.
48. “The effect of [a representative democracy is] to refine and enlarge the public views, by passing them through the medium of a chosen body of citizens, whose wisdom may best discern the true interest of the nation.”
James Madison
This quote suggests that in a representative democracy, people choose leaders to make decisions on their behalf. Since public opinion can be divided or influenced by emotions and short-term interests, representatives are expected to use their knowledge, wisdom, and judgment to refine those views. Their role is to look beyond immediate pressures and focus on what truly benefits the whole nation. In short, democracy works best when elected leaders act responsibly to serve the long-term good of the people.
49. “Democracy’s ceremonial, its feast, its great function, is the election.”
H.G. Wells
H. G. Wells says that elections are the most important event in a democracy. Voting is like a public ceremony that shows the real meaning of democracy, where people choose their leaders to represent them.
50. "The Seven Social Sins are:
Wealth without work.
Pleasure without conscience.
Knowledge without character.
Commerce without morality.
Science without humanity.
Worship without sacrifice.
Politics without principle.
The Seven Social Sins listed by Frederic Donaldson and shared by Mahatma Gandhi in his weekly newspaper Young India on 22 October 1925 warn against behaviors that destroy morality and justice in society. Wealth without work means gaining money without effort or honesty. Pleasure without conscience is enjoying life without caring about right or wrong. Knowledge without character means education or intelligence is useless if a person lacks values. Commerce without morality warns against business done only for profit without fairness or ethics. Science without humanity is using scientific progress without considering its impact on people. Worship without sacrifice means religious practice is empty if it does not involve sincerity or selflessness. Finally, politics without principle is when leaders chase power without honesty or responsibility. Together, these sins highlight how progress and freedom are meaningless without ethics, responsibility, and compassion.
[Rh/VP]
Also Read: