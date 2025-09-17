When a Young Italian Girl Shook an Entire Country by Refusing to Marry Her Rapist: Franca Viola Said ‘No’ to the Ancient Norm of Rehabilitating Marriage

Franca Viola's act of bravery questioned the ancient “marry your rapist law,” and her defiance paved the way for several women with similar fates a brutal fate where one was pressured under the traditional norm of rehabilitating marriage.

Who was Franca Viola?

Franca Viola was born in Alcamo, the fourth-largest town in Sicily, Italy, on 9 January 1948. She was born to Bernardo Viola, a farmer, and Vita Ferra. Viola was the oldest daughter of the family, who was engaged by the time she reached her teenage years. At 15, she was engaged to 23-year-old Filippo Melodia, a relative of an Italian Mafia member, in 1963.

After Melodia was apprehended for theft, Viola’s father insisted that she break off her engagement with him. Two years later, Viola was engaged to another man when Melodia barged back into her peaceful life, hoping she would accept him as her husband. He stalked Viola and constantly threatened her family, including her fiancé. His anger and frustration eventually led him to destroy Viola’s life. Hell broke loose on 26 December 1965.

That morning, after her father had left the house, Franca Viola was kidnapped by Melodia and 12 other armed men. She was dragged into a car along with her eight-year-old brother. Her mother was beaten. After releasing her brother, Viola was taken to a remote farmhouse, where she was repeatedly raped and held for over seven days.

Melodia told her that she had no option left other than to marry him if she wanted to avoid becoming a dishonoured woman and a shame to society. At the time, rape was treated as an offence against “public morality” under Article 544 of the Italian Penal Code, rather than a crime against the victim. The abduction of Franca Viola was shocking, yet familiar to many onlookers. There was a similar practice, known as Fuitina, which was widely followed in Sicily and other parts of Italy.

In the local practice of Fuitina, or rehabilitating marriage, couples would elope together and return home after a few days. Their families would assume that sexual intercourse had taken place, leaving them with no choice but to marry. The concept of Fuitina was often used as a cover for kidnapping and rape. Melodia tried to use this as camouflage to pressure Viola into marrying him. But instead of complying with this ancient rule, Viola refused and said no. She sued Melodia for carnal violence, kidnapping, and rape.

Viola became the first Italian woman in history to take her rapist to court instead of following the conventional norm of marriage to avoid being seen as a dishonoured woman who had lost her purity. During the trial, when the eyes of the nation were on her, she declared: “I do not love you, I will not marry you.”