Subhash Chandra Bose: The Leader Who Never Was

Pro’s

Indian economy would have been way more strong:

After leaving the Indian National Congress, Netaji formed his party known as Forward Bloc.

Forward Bloc’s immediate objectives were-

Freeing India from British with the help of radical organizations. Reorganization of agriculture and industry on Socialist lines. Abolition of landlordism in India Making ‘Right to work’ a fundamental right. A modern monetary and credit system.

From the above points, it is clear that Netaji’s plan was of direct action. His party had a proper agenda.

There would have been no Pakistan; No Kashmir issue:

The victory of the I.N.A. over the British would have brought Netaji into power. It is a known fact that Netaji and Mahatma Gandhi had philosophical and political differences between them. When Netaji was re-elected as Congress President defeating Pattabhi Sitaramayya for the Tripuri session in 1939, Gandhiji said,” the defeat is more mine than that of Sitaramayya.”

Gandhiji views on Pakistan had ultimately softened which made the Muslim League fulfill its dream.

On the contrary, Netaji’s radical and nationalist outlook and the end of the British empire would have terminated Jinnah’s ambitions.

No radical supported the partition.

India would have been a good friend of China:

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a known socialist and there is little difference between a socialist government and a communist state. Both countries would have been allies and the role of the United States and the Soviet Union would have diminished. There would have been no Sino-Indian war of 1962 and territorial disputes would have been resolved much earlier. However, if by chance a war had taken place under Netaji’s regime, India would have possibly fared better than Nehru's 1962.

A much more powerful military:

When it comes to the defeat of 1962, Pandit Nehru is criticized for not taking care of military modernization after 1947.

Under Netaji’s rule, military advancement would have been a top priority. The sturdiness of Indian soldiers with top-notch military hardware would have made the Indian army an invincible force.

India would have become a nuclear state long ago, just like China.

India would have been a permanent member of the Security Council:

Nehru is said to have declined a permanent seat in the Security Council, allegedly. The case would have been different if Subhas Bose would have been in power. Western powers would have objected to India’s permanent seat because of its socialist regime. Britain would have strongly rejected India’s membership because of the humiliating fall of the British regime.

But, the support of the Chinese and the Russians and a powerful socialist economy would have made India a strong contender for the permanent seat long ago.