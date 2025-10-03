From Saddam Hussein to the Former King of Saudi Arabia: The Rise and Fall of Five Kingpins Who Defied the United States

Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, aka Che Guevara, was seen as a top threat by the American government. This Argentinian-born revolutionary leader was not a force to be reckoned with. His open criticism of the United States of America and his constant drive for an armed communist uprising made him a priority target of the American military in the 60s.

Guevara was born in 1928 in Rosario, Argentina. He was a disciplined Marxist-Leninist. His visit to Central and South America made him realize that poverty and oppression could be taken care of with an “armed revolution.”

Between 1959–61, Guevara became the president of the national bank of Cuba after overthrowing Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959. He was a strong critic of America and even attempted to make the Cuban regime align with the Soviet Union.

After his falling out with other Cuban leaders, he left the region in 1965 to spread revolution across the world. He went to Bolivia and trained the Bolivian rebels to stand against their government. But his efforts went in vain. The local forces of Bolivia captured Guevara with the help of the United States.

He was officially executed in La Higuera, Bolivia, on 9 October 1967. His remains were buried somewhere in secret at the time, which were discovered after decades. In 1997, Guevara’s remains made their way back to Cuba.