The Jagat Seths: The Billionaire Bankers Who Financed Empires — and Lost It All

Imagine a single family so wealthy that their fortune surpassed those on today’s global rich lists. That was the Jagat Seth family of Bengal in the 18th century. Originally Jain Marwari bankers from Rajasthan, they became the financial backbone of the Mughal Empire’s richest province — Bengal. They controlled coin minting, managed state revenues, financed trade, and influenced politics at the highest level.

Their story is a timeless lesson in how immense financial power can be lost through political ambition. The Jagat Seths were once so rich that their wealth — estimated at around ₹8.3 lakh crore (about $1 trillion today) — made them among the richest families in history. They lent money to both the Mughals and later to the British East India Company.

Origins and Rise

The family’s legacy began in the 16th century with a wealthy banker named Manik Chand, who earned the title “Jagat Seth,” meaning “Banker of the World,” from Mughal Emperor Farrukhsiyar. Manik Chand had moved from Patna to Dhaka in the early 1700s to establish a trading business. When Bengal’s capital shifted to Murshidabad, he followed and soon became the banker and financial adviser to the Nawab. In 1712, Emperor Farrukhsiyar further honored him with the title “Nagar Seth”(banker of the city).