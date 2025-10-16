A Life of Isolation in a Luxurious Mansion Turned into a Purgatory for John and Ann Bender: What Led to the Mysterious Death of John Bender? Suicide or Cold-Blooded Murder?

The Benders left everything behind and moved to the Costa Rican jungle to live a life of isolation in 2000. Their 50,000-square-foot house, also known as Boracayan (the Benderdome), had four floors, was entirely made of granite, and had no walls or windows.

In a candid conversation with American television reporter Susan Spencer, Ann talked about her relationship with her late husband, John Bender. “It was love at first sight for both of us,” said Ann Bender.

They both had various interests, and many of them had a factor of commonality. One such ubiquitous element for the couple was their trouble with mental health and depression.

Ann had previously mentioned that she was bipolar, while her late husband suffered from depression. According to a common friend of the Benders, John did not like consulting doctors for his troubles and preferred dealing with his problems on his own.

By the age of 25, John had proven his calibre as a trader. His genius led him to become a millionaire, reportedly racking up nearly $80 million. At the peak of his career, John Bender walked away from everything. But he had a purpose in his life.

His and Ann’s love and obsession with animals resulted in their quiet life in their dream mansion. But how did their peaceful life in Boracayan, which was supposed to be serene, turn into a chaotic nightmare? Who led to the death of John Bender?

The Benders were disliked by the locals — some resented them because the guards of the reserve chased them away, while others despised the couple for not offering local jobs.

Their dream mansion suddenly turned into a self-made purgatory when they left Costa Rica for a brief period of time. They went to Canada and later returned, hiring heavily armed guards for their security at home.

Ann was already suffering from anxiety and depression at the time and later needed a hysterectomy — a surgical procedure for the removal of the uterus.

Her condition worsened in 2002, when an intruder approached their home and the armed guards exchanged gunfire. This incident affected both Ann and John.

It not only worsened Ann’s condition but also took a toll on John’s mental health. John became paranoid, and his paranoia consumed him entirely. Even after leaving Costa Rica again, the couple returned after a few months. Did the couple’s love for their home turn into an obsession?