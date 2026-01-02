Eye of Brahma: How an Indian Temple Legend Became Curse for the World, a Rare Diamond Said to Bring Death — or Is It Just a Tale?

Diamonds are beautiful crystals used in jewellery and are extremely precious. Their beauty is captivating, and so are the stories that surround them. The curses of the Hope Diamond, the Koh-i-Noor, the Shah Diamond, and, most notably for today’s story, the Black Orlov Diamond, have long fascinated people. The Black Orlov is believed to bring misfortune and even death to its holders. While such stories may sound like rumours or folklore, the incidents that built the diamond’s dark reputation are compelling. Coincidence or something more? Let us explore the story of the Eye of Brahma, also known as the Black Orlov Diamond.

The Black Orlov Diamond, also called the Eye of Brahma, is one of the most mysterious gemstones in the world. It is a rare 67.49-carat cushion-cut black diamond with a dark, gunmetal hue. The diamond has fascinated people for decades because of its unusual colour, impressive size, and the ominous stories surrounding it. Over time, it has earned a reputation as one of history’s most “cursed” jewels—though much of this reputation stems from stories that blur the line between reality and myth.