History

From ‘Merchant of Death’ to Messenger of Peace: How Alfred Nobel, the Inventor of Dynamite, Redefined His Legacy

Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite once labelled the “merchant of death,” transformed his legacy after reading his own mistaken obituary, leading to the creation of the Nobel Prizes
Alfred Nobel with a beard sits thoughtfully at a lab desk with glassware. He wears a dark suit, exuding an aura of intellect and contemplation.
Alfred Nobel was born on October 21, 1833, in Stockholm, Sweden.Emil Österman, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Updated on

Key Points:

Alfred Nobel revolutionised explosives with the invention of dynamite which he thought will stop wars because of moral consequences 
That didn’t happen and in a newspaper’s premature obituary in 1888 they branding him the “merchant of death” which shook Nobel
Nobel then used his fortune to establish the Nobel Prizes, ensuring his name would be associated not with destruction

When you hear about Alfred Nobel, the first thing that you think of is the Nobel Prize. The prize that is given for the greatest benefit to humankind, the one that promotes peace in the world. But what if the creator of such an award was once called the “merchant of death”? Yes, Alfred Nobel once accidentally “died” because of a mistake, and he saw what people would call him after his death. This moment led him to change his life and people’s views toward him.

Alfred Nobel’s life: How dynamite was invented

Alfred Nobel was born on October 21, 1833, in Stockholm, Sweden. He grew up surrounded by engineering and experimentation because his father, Immanuel Nobel, was an inventor whose work involved explosives and machinery. Although often ill as a child, Alfred showed remarkable intellectual curiosity. He became fluent in several languages, including Swedish, Russian, English, French, and German, and developed a strong foundation in chemistry and engineering.

A vintage chemistry lab with wooden tables filled with glass flasks and chemical jars. Two mannequins represent scientists at work, creating an antique, scholarly atmosphere.
Alfred studied chemistry in Paris and worked in the United States.Tomas er, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Most of his youth was spent in St. Petersburg, Russia, where his father’s business supplied military equipment to the Russian government during the Crimean War. Later, Alfred studied chemistry in Paris and worked in the United States. These experiences exposed him to both scientific innovation and the realities of industrial warfare.

Nobel’s life changed with his obsession with nitroglycerin, a highly powerful but dangerously unstable explosive discovered by Italian chemist Ascanio Sobrero. While others feared it, Nobel believed it could be controlled. Through relentless experimentation he invented practical detonators and, in 1865, the blasting cap, which made the controlled use of high explosives possible.

Tragedy struck in 1864 when an explosion at Nobel’s factory killed his younger brother Emil. Yet Nobel pressed on. In 1867, he made his most famous breakthrough: dynamite. By absorbing nitroglycerin into a porous substance called kieselguhr, he created an explosive that was far safer to transport and use. Dynamite revolutionised construction, enabling tunnels, railways, roads, and canals to be built on a scale the world had never seen.

A black and white image depicts a vast, deforested area with fallen logs scattered across the ground. Smoke rises from the center, indicating recent activity. In the background, a single tall tree stands alone amidst a line of dense forest, highlighting the stark contrast between destruction and wilderness. The scene conveys a tone of environmental impact and change.
Dynamite revolutionised construction, enabling tunnels, railways, roads, and canalsDarius Kinsey, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Nobel’s inventions brought him immense wealth and global influence. He patented more than 350 inventions and built a vast industrial network across Europe and beyond. Yet his success came with a moral burden. While dynamite advanced infrastructure, it also intensified warfare, contrary to Nobel’s hope that more powerful weapons might make wars unthinkable.

He became a man whose inventions transformed explosives into tools of unprecedented power. Yet he is remembered today as the founder of the world’s most prestigious prizes for peace, science, and human progress. Let’s see how?

The birth of the Nobel Prize

The turning point in his legacy came not in a laboratory, but in a newspaper. In 1888, when Nobel’s brother Ludvig died in Cannes after a long illness, a French paper mistakenly published Alfred’s obituary. The headline read: “Le marchand de la mort est mort” translated to “The merchant of death is dead.” Reading how the world might remember him shook Nobel deeply. He loathed war and was disturbed by the idea that his life’s work would be reduced to instruments of destruction.

Golden medallion with a side profile portrait of a distinguished bearded man. The background radiates, creating a sense of prestige and honor.
In 1895, Nobel signed his last will, leaving most of his fortune to establish prizes.Zero grey, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

This moment shaped his final decision. In 1895, Nobel signed his last will, leaving most of his fortune to establish prizes that would reward those who conferred “the greatest benefit to humankind.” He chose fields that reflected his own passions with physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and most strikingly, peace. His friendship with Austrian pacifist Bertha von Suttner further strengthened his resolve to honour efforts toward ending war.

When Alfred Nobel died on December 10, 1896, he left behind not just explosives and factories, but a radical idea: that wealth built on destruction could be transformed into a force for human progress. Since 1901, the Nobel Prizes have honoured scientists, writers, reformers, and peacemakers, from Albert Einstein and Marie Curie to Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

And that is how the man who helped perfect the tools of death ensured that his name would forever be linked not to destruction, but to peace.

Nobel Peace Prize Faces Legal Controversy: Julian Assange Sues Nobel Foundation Over 2025 Award to Maria Corina Machado
