From ‘Merchant of Death’ to Messenger of Peace: How Alfred Nobel, the Inventor of Dynamite, Redefined His Legacy

When you hear about Alfred Nobel, the first thing that you think of is the Nobel Prize. The prize that is given for the greatest benefit to humankind, the one that promotes peace in the world. But what if the creator of such an award was once called the “merchant of death”? Yes, Alfred Nobel once accidentally “died” because of a mistake, and he saw what people would call him after his death. This moment led him to change his life and people’s views toward him.

Alfred Nobel’s life: How dynamite was invented

Alfred Nobel was born on October 21, 1833, in Stockholm, Sweden. He grew up surrounded by engineering and experimentation because his father, Immanuel Nobel, was an inventor whose work involved explosives and machinery. Although often ill as a child, Alfred showed remarkable intellectual curiosity. He became fluent in several languages, including Swedish, Russian, English, French, and German, and developed a strong foundation in chemistry and engineering.