How the Indian Jewel Kohinoor Became the Glory of the British Crown, a Diamond That Refuses to Adorn Men and Brought Down Every Ruler Who Tried to Claim It

The Kohinoor, a precious diamond, is not merely a gemstone. It is a witness to centuries of ambition, betrayal, conquest, and collapse. Today, it sits as part of the British Crown Jewels, adorning the crowns worn by queens of England. But long before it became a symbol of imperial prestige, the Kohinoor carved a violent path through the courts of South Asia, Persia, and Afghanistan, earning a reputation as one of the most “cursed” diamonds in history.

Weighing 105.6 carats in its current form, the Kohinoor means “Mountain of Light” in Persian. The diamond has been linked to fallen empires, murdered rulers, and shattered dynasties. It has travelled across vast regions before reaching Britain. Many questions surround its supposed curse, especially why men are believed not to wear the diamond.

The Origins of the Kohinoor Diamond

The exact location and time of the Kohinoor’s origin are unknown and lost to antiquity, but most historians trace its origins to the Kollur mines of the Golconda region, in present-day Telangana. References to a massive, brilliant diamond appear in historical records as early as the 13th century, during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty.

In its natural state, the diamond weighed approximately 186 carats, an extraordinary size that immediately elevated it from ornament to a symbol of supreme power. Its exceptional beauty and purity made it unlike any other known diamond. From the outset, it was never treated as mere jewellery. Instead, the Kohinoor became a political object—one that conferred legitimacy, dominance, and divine favour.