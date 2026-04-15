The Origin of the ‘Effeminate Bengali Men’ Stereotype

The ‘Effeminate Bengali Men’ trope is a long-withstanding one. We see it reflected in popular culture, in movies, and in casual banter passed back-and-forth. All these parrot and reiterate the same thing— that Bengali men possess feminine-like traits and are ‘joru ke gulaam’ (Wives’ servants). However did this stereotype emerge?

It isn't surprising that this trope traces its roots back to the British Colonial era in India.

The stereotype of the “Effeminate Bengali Men” is one of the most persistent and damaging images created during British colonial rule in India. It portrayed Bengali men as physically weak, delicate, overly intellectual, and lacking in courage and leadership qualities. This was never an innocent observation. It was a carefully crafted political tool designed to undermine the rising Bengali middle class. It served to justify exclusion from power, sow self-doubt among an emerging educated class, and reinforce the "divide-and-rule" strategy that kept Indians fragmented.

Yet, far from remaining unchallenged, the stereotype provoked a powerful counter-movement of physical regeneration and revolutionary nationalism that reshaped Bengal's role in India's freedom struggle.

Perhaps one of the most famous articulations of this trope, and one of the most scathing one too , came from Thomas Babington Macaulay, the architect of English education in India. In his writings, he described Bengalis in stark terms: "The physical organization of the Bengalis is feeble even to effeminacy... His pursuits are sedentary, his limbs delicate, his movements languid."

British journalist G.W. Steevens was even more vicious: "By his legs you shall know a Bengali... The Bengali's leg is either skin and bones... or else it is very fat or globular, also turning at the knees, with round thighs like a woman's. The Bengali's leg is the leg of a slave."

The Political Purpose Behind the Stereotype

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the colonial-era British administration had little to no use of the then Indian citizens. The Britishers only saw the native people as a means to an end, educated them just enough to the extent to be useful in undertaking menial admin tasks.

By the middle of the 19th century, Bengalis had become the most Western-educated community in India. They were the first to master English and filled important clerical and administrative positions in the colonial government. They came to be known as the “Bengali babu.”

This closeness to the British system made the rulers uncomfortable. Educated Bengalis were beginning to question colonial rule and demand greater rights. To weaken this emerging threat, the British launched a campaign that attacked the masculinity of Bengali men.

See also: Silence: A Brief Literary History

They promoted the Martial Race Theory. According to this theory, certain communities such as the Sikhs, Marathas, Punjabis, and Pathans, were “martial” in nature and naturally brave. Bengalis, on the other hand, were labelled as physically weak and unfit for military service or political leadership. Colonial officials also blamed Bengal’s hot and humid climate and rice-based diet for producing “soft” bodies and passive minds.

A Strategy of Control

As historian Mrinalini Sinha, a distinguished faculty at the University of Michigan, has pointed out, this was a calculated political move. By branding educated Bengalis as effeminate, the British aimed to create self-doubt and reduce the impact of their growing political awareness. The stereotype sought to turn serious intellectual criticism into mere ‘whining’ by oversensitive people.