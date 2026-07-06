Did Late KPS Gill's Proximity with PM Modi the Reason for Removal of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj from Zee5? Here's How Both are Related

At the time of the Punjab insurgency, IPS officer Kanwar Pal Singh Gill (popularly known as KPS Gill) served as the Director General of the Punjab Police from 1988 to 1990 and again from 1991 to 1995. He retired from the Indian Police Service in 1995.

As per a report by The Hindu, a character in the film named DGP Inderpal Singh Bitta is based on KPS Gill, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 82. The film portrays Bitta as a figure who rejected the human right plea proposed by Khalra and follows the events surrounding the alleged real-life atrocities that occurred during that period.

Gill’s tenure as Punjab’s Director General earned him widespread recognition, particularly for his mandate to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, allegedly by using brute force. He became a controversial figure due to allegations of human rights violations during his tenure. He commanded Operation Black Thunder in May 1988. One of Gill’s most controversial decisions was expanding a bounty system that rewarded police officers for killing militants, which later allegedly led to widespread extrajudicial killings in the state.

Gill Served as Security Advisor to Narendra Modi

Following the Punjab episode, Gill was appointed as the Security Advisor to Gujarat after the 2002 Gujarat violence, which began after the S6 coach of Sabarmati express was burned in Godhra, Gujarat on February 27, 2002, leading to the deaths of 59 Hindu pilgrims.