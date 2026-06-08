Declassified Documents Expose the UK's Hidden Hand in Operation Blue Star

Key Points:
For years, speculation about Britain's role in Operation Blue Star has persisted, prompting calls for an independent inquiry into its alleged involvement.
A declassified report stated that the British government sent an experienced military adviser to India months ahead of the operation.
The documents hinted that once the Indian Army took control of the operation, the recommendations made by the British government were not adopted.
MORE THAN 40 YEARS AGO, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Blue Star to flush out Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. The military operation sparked outrage among Sikh communities around the world and is widely regarded as one of the darkest chapters in Sikh history. For decades, allegations persisted that the British government had played a role, however limited, in the operation.
In the 2017 UK general election, the Labour Party vowed to conduct an independent inquiry into UK's alleged role in the controversial operation that resulted in the deaths of thousands. Despite promises of an inquiry that was reportedly still under consideration in 2025, media outlet Sky News reported that the proposed investigation is now effectively dead in the water, citing concerns that it could damage relations between the UK and India.
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The narrative of the UK's involvement in the controversial operation emerged in January 2014 after declassified British documents resulted in an inquiry by the Cabinet Secretary. The issue thereafter became a demand of several UK-based Sikh groups, which called for an independent inquiry.
According to the Cabinet Secretary, the Indian government had allegedly received military advice from a British expert prior to the operation. An exclusive report by The Indian Express has revealed some shocking details regarding UK's role in Operation Blue Star. Let's read further to find out more.
Operation Blue Star, which eventually became a key part of Sikh history in India, took place in June, 1984. The UK's alleged involvement behind the scenes reportedly took place months before the operation, in February 1984, The Indian Express reported.
In the initial stages of the military operation, a British military adviser had visited India to map out a plan in secret, which was quite contrary to what the Indian Armed Forces ultimately planned to flush out Sikh militants from the holiest Sikh shrine.
The secret adviser had spent eight days scouting the Golden Temple area with the Indian Armed Forces. The declassified report stated that the plan drafted by the Indian forces was extreme. Referring to it as the "sledgehammer to crack a nut" principle, the British adviser provided an alternative method that was allegedly approved by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The documents hinted that once the Indian Army took control of the operation, the recommendations made by the British government were not adopted.
It read, “A frontal assault was attempted, using some of the Indian Special Forces, and casualties were suffered.” The document emphasized that the British adviser was sent to India in order to strengthen ties between the two countries.
The British document highlighted that its recommendations for the operation differed significantly from the actual plan of action. The recommendations focused on the availability of sufficient helicopters to transport troops to the operation site, along with effective night time coordination between paramilitary forces and Indian Special Forces.
Instead, the Indian Armed Forces decided to adopt a "frontal assault", using tanks, artillery shelling, and heavy gunfire, resulting in severe casualties and loss of life.
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The main goal of the military operation was to flush out Sikh militants such as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Bhindranwale, an active advocate of an independent Sikh state, was killed during Operation Blue Star and later became a key figure in the Khalistan movement.
Conducted between June 1 and 10, 1984, the operation resulted in heavy casualties and loss of life. The operation was carried out on the orders of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.
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