Declassified Documents Expose the UK's Hidden Hand in Operation Blue Star

MORE THAN 40 YEARS AGO, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Blue Star to flush out Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. The military operation sparked outrage among Sikh communities around the world and is widely regarded as one of the darkest chapters in Sikh history. For decades, allegations persisted that the British government had played a role, however limited, in the operation.

In the 2017 UK general election, the Labour Party vowed to conduct an independent inquiry into UK's alleged role in the controversial operation that resulted in the deaths of thousands. Despite promises of an inquiry that was reportedly still under consideration in 2025, media outlet Sky News reported that the proposed investigation is now effectively dead in the water, citing concerns that it could damage relations between the UK and India.

See Also: How pro-Khalistan Jagmeet Singh is forcing Trudeau's hand on India row

The narrative of the UK's involvement in the controversial operation emerged in January 2014 after declassified British documents resulted in an inquiry by the Cabinet Secretary. The issue thereafter became a demand of several UK-based Sikh groups, which called for an independent inquiry.

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the Indian government had allegedly received military advice from a British expert prior to the operation. An exclusive report by The Indian Express has revealed some shocking details regarding UK's role in Operation Blue Star. Let's read further to find out more.

Were the British Involved in Operation Blue Star?



Operation Blue Star, which eventually became a key part of Sikh history in India, took place in June, 1984. The UK's alleged involvement behind the scenes reportedly took place months before the operation, in February 1984, The Indian Express reported.

In the initial stages of the military operation, a British military adviser had visited India to map out a plan in secret, which was quite contrary to what the Indian Armed Forces ultimately planned to flush out Sikh militants from the holiest Sikh shrine.