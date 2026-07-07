Was Jaswant Singh Khalra a Khalistan Supremacist? Here’s What His Long-Known Associate Has to Say

THE LIFE OF PUNJAB-BASED HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST Jaswant Singh Khalra has become a topic of intense debate, after the movie based upon his life and activism, Satluj, was removed from the streaming platform ZEE5 48 hours after his debut. Jaswant was known for revealing the extrajudicial killings and unceremonious cremation of an alleged 25,000 Sikh youths during the militancy period in Punjab. After Satluj’s departure from the platform, the discourse around Jaswant and his revelations have taken on newfound interest.

Rajvinder Singh Bains, a known associate of Jaswant Singh Khalra and the advocate who represented the activist’s family in legal proceedings after Jaswant’s abduction and extra judicial killings, recently gave an interview to India Today. Rajivinder came forth in Jaswant’s defense, refuting claims that the activist held pro-Khalistani views and exaggerated the statistics that 25,000 Sikhs youths were unjustly killed by the Punjab police.

Did Jaswant Singh Khalra hold pro-Khalistani views?

During the 1990s, human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra found a publication that advocated for a Sikh separatist state — the Liberation Khalistan magazine. The monthly magazine was founded in 1992 by Jaswant, wherein he worked as editor and writer. In an archive article of the magazine dating back to 1992 published by Baaz News, Jaswant wrote about the nature of electoral politics during that time, and highlighted his thoughts on Sikh liberation and on ‘Khalistan.’

See also: Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra? Human Rights Activist Whose Life Inspired Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Satluj’

During the 1992 Punjab Legislative Elections in the state, Sikh political factions and militant groups refused to participate. Commenting on the electoral scenario of that time, when pro-Khalistan statements were at its peak, Jaswant said that participating in the elections will not result in strengthening of the Khalistan movement. He further stated that participating in the elections would be an automatic sign of defeat for the Sikh separatist state movement.

Reiterating that the Sikh community has been waging a war against the ‘Indian Hindu state’ for its independence, Jaswant wrote: “More than 50,000 freedom fighters have made the ultimate sacrifice for Khalistan. About 50,000 Khalistani heeray (diamonds) have been languishing in jails for years.”

Jaswant Singh Khalra Called Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale a “Saint”

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a prominent Sikh separatist leader and head of the Damdami Taksal — became the posthumous face of the Pro-Khalistani movement that gained traction after the 1984 Operation Blue Star. While Bhindranwale did not outright advocate for a separate Sikh state, he did support the ‘Anandpur Sahib resolution’ that demanded greater religious and political autonomy for the Sikh community in Punjab. Following his death in the 1984 military operation, Bhindranwale became an icon of the pro-Khalistan insurgency.