Who Was Sushmita Banerjee? The Bengali Woman Who Escaped the Taliban but Was Killed After Returning to Afghanistan

The news of their match wasn't well-received, and fearing that her parents would try to get them divorced, Sushmita moved to her husband’s home country Afghanistan. But her new life wasn't at all what she hoped to be. Her initial fascination with Afghanistan, which she envisioned to be like ‘Rehmat’s Afghanistan’ (the name of the main character in Tagore’s Kabuliwala is Rehmat) turned into despair as she saw the political and social instability that was happening in the country.

See also: Our Generation Will Continue Resisting the Taliban’s Restrictions on Women and Girls

Sushmita Banerjee’s Life in Afghanistan

Coming to her husband’s home in Afghanistan’s Paktika Province, Sushmita discovered that he already had a wife named Gulguti. Moreover, Janbaz went back to Calcutta to tend to his business, but Sushmita couldn't accompany him because of Taliban’s restrictions, leaving her deserted in a new country.

However, Sushmita made the best out of the life that she was given, eventually settling into a peaceful co-existence with her husband’s first wife, her brother-in-laws, and other relatives.

That was the time when the political and social situation in Afghanistan were at their worst. The country was still recovering from the decade-long Soviet-Afghan war that had weakened it, and the Taliban was making major social changes in Afghan society. Islam was misinterpreted and wrongly imposed on many. Books, television, and radio were banned. Men were required to have a beard and go to the mosque five times a day. Women weren't allowed to go out of their house without a male relative accompanying them. Moreover, as it was prohibited for them to be touched by men who weren't their relatives, women couldn't avail basic healthcare in the country.

It was at that time when Sushmita decided to operate a small dispensary out of her house. Even though she did not possess specialized knowledge about health, she educated herself on basic medication and treatments via textbooks and began providing cheap healthcare and medicines. When the Taliban got to know about Sushmita’s medicine business, they shut down her business and beat her ruthlessly.

That was when Sushmita knew she had to leave Afghanistan and escape from the Taliban.

Her first attempt to flee from Afghanistan was unsuccessful, as she sought the help of the Indian Embassy in Pakistan’s Islamabad, who handed her back to the Taliban. Her second escape attempt too was unsuccessful and a fatwa (Islamic religious order) was issued against her, which sentenced her to death. Eventually, a village head helped in her third attempt, and Sushmita returned back to Calcutta in 1995.

In 1997, Sushmita decided to write about her life and her daring escape from the Taliban and Afghanistan, and published a book called Kabuliwalar Bangali Bou (A Kabuliwala’s Bengali Wife). Sushmita had maintained a diary back in Afghanistan, which she expanded upon to write a full-length book based on her experiences. The book was adapted into a movie in 2003, titled Escape From Taliban starring Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala.