What is the Kesavananda Bharati Case? How a Hindu Monk’s Fight for Property Rights in Kerala Saved India’s Constitution

What is Kesavananda Bharti v State of Kerala Case?

The petition filed by Swami Kesavananda Bharti in October 1972 was not a case in isolation. The case was deliberated for 68 days, with both sides presenting the arguments from October 31, 1972, to March 23, 1973. During the proceedings in the Supreme Court, both sides reportedly cited hundreds of other cases with the then Attorney-General presenting a comparative chart analyzing the constitutions of 71 different countries.

A similar case in 1967, Golaknath v. State of Punjab, was cited as a major precedent in the arguments of the 1973 case. Before the Golaknath case, article 368— giving Parliament the power to amend the constitution—was thought to be unlimited, as long as procedural safeguards are followed, i.e., the two-thirds majority in parliament, and in certain cases approval from more than half of state legislatures. However, in Golaknath v. State of Punjab (1967), the Supreme Court ruled that the Parliament can not amend the fundamental rights given to all citizens by the constitution of India because they are protected under Article 13.

In a response to the 1967 case, one of the most controversial constitutional amendments, officially known as The Constitution (Twenty-fourth Amendment) Act, 1971, was passed in the parliament by the Indira Gandhi-government. The act restored the total authority of the House to amend fundamental rights by seeking provisional changes in Article 368, overriding the Golaknath case judgement. It further made the President’s assent to the amendment obligatory. At the time, the critics called out the act for dismantling the judiciary’s authority and giving more power to Parliament and the Prime Minister’s office to make changes to the Constitution, including land and property rights.

Swami Kesavananda Bharati, fighting for his property ownership rights in Kerala, filed a case against the state government in 1972. The Kerala government, under the amendments in the Kerala Land Reforms Act, imposed restrictions on the management of Edner Mutt— a Hindu monastery in the state. The government further attempted to take over a large portion of the land owned by the religious institution under the new land reforms. This claim of the state government was challenged by the senior Hindu monk of Edner Mutt, His Holiness Kesavananda Bharati.