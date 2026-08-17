Amit Malviya Kicked Out, Smriti Irani Makes Comeback; Full List of New BJP Team

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ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its new team of national office-bearers under BJP National President Nitin Nabin. The reshuffle brings many new faces into key organisational roles, while some experienced leaders have retained their positions. The move comes as the party prepares for its next round of Assembly elections and seeks to strengthen its organisation under the leadership of Nitin Nabin.
After the names of the office-bearers were released, Nitin Nabin wrote a post on X congratulating them. He said that the new team would bring a combination of experience and energy to the organisation. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national team. This team, enriched with experience and energy, will impart new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”
He further said that he was confident that the new team of the BJP would strengthen the organisation and work to take the resolve of building a “Viksit Bharat” and the mission of national service to new heights. While many new names have appeared on the list, the most notable changes include the return of Smriti Irani and the replacement of Amit Malviya as the national IT cell head.
The BJP organizational hierarchy starts with the Margdarshak Mandal at the top. The Margdarshak Mandal comprises four major BJP leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. After the Margdarshak Mandal, the second in the hierarchy is the Parliamentary Board.
The BJP Parliamentary Board has a total of 12 members and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The other leaders include Nitin Nabin, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, B.S. Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal, K. Laxman, Iqbal Lalpura, Sudha Yadav, Satyanarayan Jatiya and B.L. Santosh. The third in the list after the Parliamentary Board is the Central Election Committee.
The Central Election Committee is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes all 12 members from the Parliamentary Board. Other than these 12 members, it also includes Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, and BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan.
After this come the party’s national office-bearers, whose positions have now been reshuffled following Nitin Nabin’s appointment as the BJP’s national president earlier this year. At the age of 46, Nabin became the youngest national president in the party’s history. The formation of his new team showcases a generational shift inside the BJP’s organizational structure.
The reshuffle also happened as the BJP prepares for upcoming electoral challenges and seeks to strengthen its presence among younger voters while retaining experienced leadership. Now, the biggest challenge for Nabin’s new team will be to face the major electoral tests in 2027, with several state elections coming up. In 2027, several states, including BJP stronghold Uttar Pradesh, are heading to the polls.BJP Reshuffle list
The party has appointed a total of 13 national vice-presidents to its new team. Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia has been appointed a national vice-president of the BJP. The others on the list include Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof M Nagaraja, Prof Tariq Mansoor and Dr Madhuchandra Kar.
After a two-year break, Smriti Irani has made a comeback in the new national organization. Former Union minister Smriti Irani has returned as a national general secretary of the party. Irani’s appointment comes more than two years after she lost the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 general election.
The other members of the general secretary team include Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Dr Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi, and Sanjay Bhatia.
Other than this, B.L. Santhosh will continue as the BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), while Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).
The BJP has appointed 16 national secretaries to its new team. The list includes Kavita Patidar, K. Surendran, Dr Bhola Singh, Dr Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Dr Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Dr M. Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Dr Swadesh Singh, Mriganka Deo Barman, Rohan Gupta, and Jai Prakash.
The party has also appointed Piyush Goyal as National Treasurer, while Rajesh Mangal will serve as National Joint Treasurer. For the Central Office, Tarun Chugh has been appointed Central Office In-charge and Mahendra Pandey has been named Central Office Secretary.
The BJP has also made appointments to coordinate its organisational work in the Northeast and across various party cells. Dr Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East Coordinator, while Rajiv Babbar will serve as North-East Joint Coordinator.
For All Cells, Vishnu Datt Sharma has been appointed Coordinator, while Rituraj Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy will serve as Joint Coordinators.
The party has also announced the heads of different Morchas in the BJP. Dr Hemang Joshi has been appointed Yuva Morcha president, while Roop Kumari Choudhary will head the Mahila Morcha. Amarpal Maurya has been appointed president of the OBC Morcha and Bansilal Gurjar will head the Kisan Morcha. Shivesh Kumar Ram has been appointed SC Morcha president, while Dr Mannalal Rawat will head the ST Morcha. Kunwar Basit Ali has been appointed president of the Minority Morcha.
For the media team, Anil Baluni has been appointed Media Convenor, while the party has named Ashish Usha Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav as Media Co-Convenors.
In the social media team, Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed Social Media Convenor, replacing Amit Malviya, who had been leading the position for more than a decade. Priti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt and Arun Yadav have been named Social Media Co-Convenors.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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