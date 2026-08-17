Amit Malviya Kicked Out, Smriti Irani Makes Comeback; Full List of New BJP Team

ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its new team of national office-bearers under BJP National President Nitin Nabin. The reshuffle brings many new faces into key organisational roles, while some experienced leaders have retained their positions. The move comes as the party prepares for its next round of Assembly elections and seeks to strengthen its organisation under the leadership of Nitin Nabin.

After the names of the office-bearers were released, Nitin Nabin wrote a post on X congratulating them. He said that the new team would bring a combination of experience and energy to the organisation. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national team. This team, enriched with experience and energy, will impart new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

He further said that he was confident that the new team of the BJP would strengthen the organisation and work to take the resolve of building a “Viksit Bharat” and the mission of national service to new heights. While many new names have appeared on the list, the most notable changes include the return of Smriti Irani and the replacement of Amit Malviya as the national IT cell head.