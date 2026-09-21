Meet Oriana Fallaci: The Italian Journalist Who Removed Her Chador in Front of Iran’s First Supreme Leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, and Told Him, “I’m Going to Take Off This Stupid, Medieval Rag Right Now”

According to a digital archive of The New York Times during Oriana Fallaci’s interview with the first Supreme Leader of Iran, she asked about the chador, which she had been asked to wear for the interview. A chador is a long garment that covers the entire body, leaving only the face exposed.

Fallaci bluntly asked Khomeini why he insisted that Iranian women “hide themselves” by wearing “uncomfortable and absurd garments.” Fallaci also credited the women who contributed to the Iranian Revolution and told Khomeini, “They fought just like the men, were imprisoned and tortured.” Khomeini replied, “The women who contributed to the revolution were, and are, women with the Islamic dress, not elegant women all made up like you, who go around all uncovered, dragging behind them a tail of men.”

He stated that women who did not wear Islamic dress were not useful and added that they distracted men. Talking about the inequality faced by Iranian women, Fallaci asked Khomeini, “How do you swim in a chador?”

Khomeini told Fallaci to mind her own business and said, “If you do not like Islamic dress, you are not obliged to wear it. Because Islamic dress is for good and proper young women.” What happened next was so shocking that it eventually became one of the career-defining moments of Fallaci’s career. She removed her chador right in front of Khomeini and said, “And since you said so, I'm going to take off this stupid, medieval rag right now.”

Oriana Fallaci died in 2006 and is remembered for her controversial views on Islam. She is still regarded as one of the courageous journalists of the West. She was the woman who removed her chador in front of the first Supreme Leader of Iran as an act of resistance. She was Oriana Fallaci.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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