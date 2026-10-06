Secret Chambers in Tutankhamun’s Tomb Could Hold the Burial of a Lost Egyptian Queen – We May Get Answers Soon

Yet the distinction between evidence for unexplored spaces and evidence for the burial of Nefertiti remains substantial. The challenge is not to decide what we hope to find, but to evaluate objectively what the available evidence does, and does not, support.

The media readily gravitates toward the most spectacular conclusions. The search for Cleopatra’s tomb at Taposiris Magna provides a cautionary example.

Previously looted tombs, artefacts, and even the renewed investigation of a subterranean hydraulic tunnel were frequently presented as indications that the discovery of Cleopatra’s tomb was imminent. Yet the existence of an aqueduct consistent with Hellenistic (Greek-influenced) urban infrastructure does not constitute evidence for a royal burial.

A more measured approach can be seen in the work of Greek archaeologist Calliope Papakosta in Alexandria, Egypt. During a visit to her excavations, she showed me evidence suggesting that Alexander the Great’s tomb might lie nearby. The most compelling object was a marble statue of a young warrior that she argued, and I agree, may depict Alexander.

The style was consistent with the school of Lysippus, Alexander’s court sculptor. Unfortunately, the sculpture had been discarded within a Roman fill layer and thus removed from its original context.

Papakosta recognised both the promise and limitations of the evidence. While hopeful that her work might illuminate the fate of Alexander’s tomb, she consistently framed her discoveries within the bounds of what the data demonstrated.

The debate surrounding Tutankhamun’s tomb raises similar issues. The burial site is unusually small for one hosting a pharaoh, and Nicholas Reeves has argued that it represents only the outer portion of a larger Amarna-period (roughly 1350–1325 BC) royal burial complex.

The abnormality of the tomb is widely accepted and it has been presumed to be a small private tomb that was hastily adapted for the king because of his death at a young age.

A suggestion of door seams in the decorated north wall of the burial chamber stimulated the extended tomb complex theory, but damaging the wall to probe it would be out of the question. Progress would therefore depend upon geophysics providing a means to peer through the wall without damaging it.

The first investigations employed relatively low-frequency Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), principally in the 400-900 megahertz (MHz) range. Such frequencies provide greater penetration into the surrounding limestone than higher-frequency radar. But this comes at the expense of spatial resolution. Later investigations expanded this range and included frequencies as high as 3 gigahertz (GHz).

My own inclination would have been to place particular emphasis on the highest-frequency radar antennae (the parts of the GPR system that transmit and receive electromagnetic pulses) because resolving whether the north wall contains evidence of a door seam is an important first step to answering other key questions.

High-frequency systems offer less penetration but are generally better suited to detecting subtle structural discontinuities immediately behind the wall surface.