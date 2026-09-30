Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid Intensifying Allegations of SIR-Related Irregularities

AMID THE INTENSIFYING ALLEGATIONS against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, expressed its agreement to hear the filed petition next week. The petition has been filed against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging the irregularities and unilateral decision-making in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant by Senior Advocate Vikas Singh.

See Also: Did Election Commissioners Disagree With CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR? Report Reveals ECs Raised 14 Formal Objections Over SIR Exercise, But No Action Taken

Allegations against the Election commission’s actions have been flagged for a long time, especially after the SIR process in West Bengal, which brought about serious issues in terms of mass deletion, irregular appellate tribunals and the increasingly polarized policy-making by the present West-Bengal government.

What did the Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar State?

The Petition has been filed by an individual named, Rakesh Kumar Singh, drawn by Advocate Sudeep Chandra and filed through Advocate on Record Mudit Gupta. Stating the plea before the CJI, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh said, “The purpose of having a multi-member Commission was that, and the statute says so, that it has to be a decision unanimously or by majority.

Now, the way the Election Commission has functioned, there is serious doubt about whether there was a decision of the Election Commission for this entire exercise of special intensive revision. Because if the Commission has not taken a unanimous decision, then this... What the Court has also decided is on the basis that it is a Commission's decision. So it is a serious issue,” reported Bar and Bench.