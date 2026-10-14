“Follow the Principle of Rajdharma”: What was Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Message to then CM Narendra Modi After the 2002 Gujarat Riots

A Muslim mob from the neighbourhood then entered the train and set two carriages on fire, killing 59 people, mainly kar sevaks, as per reports. This incident triggered statewide riots in Gujarat that continued for several days, killing thousands of people. The victims were primarily Muslims, who were attacked by Hindu mobs. At the time, the incident was described as the result of a dispute, but the state-appointed Nanavati-Mehta Commission later concluded that the burning of the coach was a preplanned conspiracy carried out by the mob.

In October 2001, Narendra Modi replaced Keshubhai Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Just months later, the Godhra incident and riots started to take place in the state. Chief Minister Modi faced widespread criticism over his government's policy of dealing with the violence, and its faulture to prevent large-scale killings.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Parliament Address on Gujarat Riots

Following the Godhra incident and the subsequent violence, Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed the Parliament on May 1, 2002, expressing deep concern over communal violence and its implications for India's future. In his address, Vajpayee warned that the country could getdivided along the lines of caste, religion and other identities if the growing tensions were not addressed. He referred to an appeal by a woman opposition leader, who had urged him to rise above factionalism.