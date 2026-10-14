“Follow the Principle of Rajdharma”: What was Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Message to then CM Narendra Modi After the 2002 Gujarat Riots

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AN OLD VIDEO of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has resurfaced on social media, showing him speaking about communal violence in Gujarat. The leader expressed hope for a better future but warned that the situation in the country raised serious concerns about factionalism in society. His words from 2002 continue to raise questions about whether the country has learned from its past.
The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has frequently faced accusations of allowing religious tensions and polarisation in society. Opposition parties, civil society groups, protesters, activists and citizens have questioned the party over its leaning towards Hinduism and attempt to establish it’s supremacy.
The Gujarat riots remain one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. The violence began on February 27, 2002, when the Sabarmati Express pulled into Godhra station. Some passengers on the train were kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya, and a fight reportedly broke out between them and some Muslim tea sellers on the railway platform. The train then stopped after its emergency brake cord was pulled near a Muslim neighbourhood.
A Muslim mob from the neighbourhood then entered the train and set two carriages on fire, killing 59 people, mainly kar sevaks, as per reports. This incident triggered statewide riots in Gujarat that continued for several days, killing thousands of people. The victims were primarily Muslims, who were attacked by Hindu mobs. At the time, the incident was described as the result of a dispute, but the state-appointed Nanavati-Mehta Commission later concluded that the burning of the coach was a preplanned conspiracy carried out by the mob.
In October 2001, Narendra Modi replaced Keshubhai Patel as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Just months later, the Godhra incident and riots started to take place in the state. Chief Minister Modi faced widespread criticism over his government's policy of dealing with the violence, and its faulture to prevent large-scale killings.
Following the Godhra incident and the subsequent violence, Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed the Parliament on May 1, 2002, expressing deep concern over communal violence and its implications for India's future. In his address, Vajpayee warned that the country could getdivided along the lines of caste, religion and other identities if the growing tensions were not addressed. He referred to an appeal by a woman opposition leader, who had urged him to rise above factionalism.
Vajpayee agreed with her appeal and stressed the need for unity. Referring to what he had witnessed in Gujarat, he said, “With what I have seen, heard and experienced in Gujarat, I become afraid of the future.” He called for collective efforts to end the growing hostility in the state, describing the situation as a form of “madness”. He also said that he is not aware to what extent the accounts of violence being circulated were accurate, but said the reports emerging from Gujarat were deeply disturbing.
“But the kind of news that we are getting, the kind of insults and incidents that the women are facing. The kind of things being discussed about women, it sometimes makes you wonder whether the nature of society has changed,” he said.
Vajpayee further said that while rioting was one thing and extremism could be understood to some extent, the degradation of human values was a far more serious concern. He questioned how a person could commit rape without feeling ashamed, how the perpetrator could avoid hanging his head in shame, and how society could fail to condemn such acts or express its outrage.
Vajpayee warned that if society did not recognize and address this problem, it would spread and destroy the country's civilization and culture. He described it as a serious challenge that required immediate attention.
More than two decades have passed since that speech. However, the question still lingers on: has the social disease Vajpayee warned against come to an end?
Following the Gujarat riots, Vajpayee also addressed the issue during a press conference alongside Narendra Modi—then the Chief Minister of Gujarat. During the press conference, a journalist asked Vajpayee whether he had any advice for the chief minister. In response, Vajpayee mentioned the principle of Rajdharma, or righteous governance, emphasising that a ruler must govern fairly and without discrimination.
“Rajdharma. This word is very meaningful. I am following it. I am trying to follow it,” Vajpayee said. He stressed that a ruler could not discriminate against the people they governed. “There can be no discrimination between the people. Not on the basis of birth, not on the basis of caste, not on the basis of culture,” he said.
As Vajpayee spoke, Modi, who was seated beside him, said, “That's what we are doing, sir.” Vajpayee responded, “I trust that Narendra is doing just that.”
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
[OG/VP/AR]
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