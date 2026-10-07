Entry Into Akashwani Campus, MPs Detained and Booked: What Led to FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After ECI Office March on October 6?

RAHUL GANDHI AND PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA have been booked by the Delhi police on account of allegedly trespassing and entering the Akaswani Bhawan premises in Central Delhi on October 6, 2026. The members of the INDIA bloc had called for a protest march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India’s office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Around 200 Members of the Parliament (MPs) called the protest march from Makar Dwar of the Parliament. The Police stopped the march at the Akashwani Bhawan — which was just around the corner of the ECI’s office.
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The Police officials informed that an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Parliament Street Police Station, and would be followed by an investigation.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along with a bunch of other opposition leaders were stopped by the police while they were marching towards the Nirvachan Sadan headquarters. As the march proceeded from the Parliament towards the ECI’s headquarters, the police stopped the procession near the NITI Aayog, and the INDIA bloc leaders immediately began a sit-in there.
The march by the opposition bloc began with heavily deployed security forces around the parliament and EC’s headquarters. A large number of Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies were stationed near the parliament, around the ECI headquarters, as well as the Akashwani office.
Suddenly, taking the police and security officials by surprise, Rahul Gandhi crossed the road and entered the Akashwani Campus premises, which was just around the corner of the ECI’s office. Later, Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda, Pawan Khera joined Rahul Gandhi inside. Meanwhile, other opposition MPs, Akhilesh Yadav and Derek O’ Brian were detained by the police.
Then began the eight-hour long sit-in and face-off between the opposition MPs and the police officials. While the police officers repeatedly tried to convince Rahul Gandhi and the others to leave, the former arranged their seating positions firmly under a banyan tree inside.
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In the afternoon, the congress youth activists and other leaders tried to enter the Akashwani campus. But were stopped by the police officials stationed for duty.
At around 7:30 p.m, the police presence inside the Akashwani campus increased. Media personnel were also asked to vacate the areas. It was then that Rahul Gandhi was forcibly removed from the premises in a bus. He attempted to jump out of the bus, but was stopped by the police officials.
According to a report by The Wire, the 30 detained MPs including Rahul Gandhi were taken to Kingsway Camp, and were released sometime after 10 p.m.
The events unfolded further on October 7, 2026, with the police registering an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others present there for forcible entry into the Akashwani Campus premises. According to the police, section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was enforced in the New Delhi area, which concerns the maintenance of public order.
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