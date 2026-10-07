Entry Into Akashwani Campus, MPs Detained and Booked: What Led to FIR Against Rahul Gandhi After ECI Office March on October 6?

RAHUL GANDHI AND PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA have been booked by the Delhi police on account of allegedly trespassing and entering the Akaswani Bhawan premises in Central Delhi on October 6, 2026. The members of the INDIA bloc had called for a protest march from the Parliament to the Election Commission of India’s office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Around 200 Members of the Parliament (MPs) called the protest march from Makar Dwar of the Parliament. The Police stopped the march at the Akashwani Bhawan — which was just around the corner of the ECI’s office.

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The Police officials informed that an First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Parliament Street Police Station, and would be followed by an investigation.

How Did the INDIA Bloc’s Protest Unfold on October 6, 2026?

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav along with a bunch of other opposition leaders were stopped by the police while they were marching towards the Nirvachan Sadan headquarters. As the march proceeded from the Parliament towards the ECI’s headquarters, the police stopped the procession near the NITI Aayog, and the INDIA bloc leaders immediately began a sit-in there.